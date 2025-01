ALSO READ: Why is the India vs Australia 5th Test in Sydney called the Pink Test? As the India vs Australia 5th Test might end on Day 3 itself, the Indian cricket team was seen wearing a pink-striped jersey at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

What is the reason behind it?

The Day 3 of a Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is called a Pink Day and not even players but the crowds also wear something Pink. The Day 3 is called Jane McGrath Day at the SCG. Jane, a wife of former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, died due to breast cancer. (More to follow)