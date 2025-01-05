IND vs AUS 5th Test: India clueless as Bumrah doesn't turn to bowl at SCG

Jasprit Bumrah, who walked out to bat despite being hampered by back spasms, was the final Indian wicket to fall, dismissed for a duck. His resilience drew applause, but his absence from the field at the start of the fourth innings has raised alarm bells.

Check India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 Live score, match updates and full scorecard here Australia made full use of Bumrah's absence and scored 39 runs in 4 overs while chasing 162 runs to win. Prasidh finally stood out and got rid of extra aggressive Sam Konstas.

A bowler’s void in the defence

After undergoing scans following his discomfort on day two, Bumrah made a bold appearance on day three. However, doubts linger over his ability to bowl. His limited participation in pre-play warm-ups, where he only attempted some shadow-bowling, suggests the ace pacer may be sidelined.

A steeper climb without the spearhead

Earlier, India were all out for 157 in the second innings, leaving Australia a victory target of 162 in the fifth and final on Sunday. With Bumrah’s menacing deliveries missing from India’s arsenal, the opposition’s chase suddenly appears far less daunting. The absence of the team’s most prolific wicket-taker could reshape the game’s course, leaving fans and teammates anxiously hoping for a miracle.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.