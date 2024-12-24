IND vs AUS: Here's why Rohit not worried about Pant, Gill, Jaiswal's form

ALSO READ: Over-tinkering of technique: Ponting on reasons behind Gill's poor form The trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant has struggled with inconsistent form in the ongoing Test series against Australia, but Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes that none of them should be burdened with excessive advice. While Jaiswal’s 161 in the second innings of the opening Test in Perth stands out, both Gill and Pant have faced difficulties converting good starts into bigger scores.

Rohit, when speaking about the trio ahead of the Boxing Day Test, emphasized the importance of allowing the young players to retain their natural approach. "All these boys like Gill, Jaiswal, and Pant are all in the same boat. They know what they are capable of doing, we shouldn't complicate those things," he stated. Jaiswal, who struggled in the first innings of each of the three Tests so far, has immense potential, according to Rohit. The 22-year-old has shown his talent with his remarkable knock in Perth and Rohit is keen not to tamper with his mindset.

"Jaiswal is coming here for the first time. He has already shown what he is capable of. He has so much talent, when you have a guy like him, you don't want to tamper too much with his mindset," said the skipper. Rohit believes that Jaiswal can both attack and defend effectively, and he has had conversations with senior players to address some technical aspects of his game. "We don’t want to tell him too many things about his own batting. We want him to play the way he plays. If he gets going, he can be very dangerous," he added. Shubman Gill gets Rohit Sharma's backing

Similarly, Rohit expressed confidence in Shubman Gill, brushing aside concerns over his early dismissal in Brisbane. "Gill is quality and we all know that. It’s about backing that quality, making sure we give clear messaging, and like Jaiswal, we don’t want to complicate too many things," he explained. Rohit emphasized the importance of converting starts into big scores, believing that Gill knows how to score big runs.

Regarding Rishabh Pant, Rohit dismissed any pressure to replicate his heroics from the 2021 series. "There is no pressure on Pant. He knows what he needs to do," said the captain, clarifying that judgments based on a few Tests would be unfair.

Finally, when discussing Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit made it clear that no advice was necessary for the star pacer. "The easiest way of handling Bumrah is to not say anything. He knows what he is doing and how he operates," Rohit said, acknowledging Bumrah’s clarity of mind and belief in his skills.

Rohit summed up his approach to handling the trio and Bumrah by stating, "They know what's expected of them and our job is to guide them on small things like game awareness. We don’t need to complicate their thought process."