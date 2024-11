IND vs AUS: India records its biggest-ever win over Australia in Australia

The Indian cricket team, despite struggling with the bat in the first innings of the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia Test series) at Optus Stadium in Perth, came back strongly and demolished the Kangaroos by 295 runs. With the win, India go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series. This is India's third biggest win by margin of runs outside Asia after batting for two innings. This is India's biggest win against in Australia Test match.Their biggest win came against the West Indies in the 2019 Test when they beat the Caribbean side by 318 runs.