India knocks Australia off the top of WTC points table in 2023-25 cycle

India, who lost their top spot in the WTC points table, finally reclaimed it as they now have 61.11 per centage points.

WTC 2023-25
WTC 2023-25 (Pic: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
The Indian cricket team revitalised their mission to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final as Jasprit Bumrah's men secured a 295-run win over the defending champions Australia in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium.  India, who lost their top spot in the WTC points table, finally reclaimed it as they now have 61.11 percentage points in comparison to second-place Australia, who, after the loss on Sunday, dropped down to 57.69 percentage points.
 
India, after losing 0-3 to New Zealand in their home series earlier this month, needed to win the five-match Down Under series in Australia by 4-0. With the win at Perth, they now need three wins and a draw in the remaining four games of the series to book their place in the WTC final at Lord’s without being dependent on other teams' results. On the other hand, Australia will need to win three of the next four games to win the series and qualify for their second consecutive WTC final.
 
WTC 2023-25 points table
 
World Test Championship (2023-2025) - Points Table
Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT
1 India 15 9 5 1 0 110 61.11
2 Australia 13 8 4 1 0 90 57.69
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 0 72 54.55
5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 0 52 54.17
6 England 19 9 9 1 0 93 40.79
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 40 33.33
8 Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 0 33 27.5
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52
Updated after Australia vs India 1st Test match (Concluded on November 24, 2024)

Multiple teams still in the race
 
Apart from top spot India (61.11 per cent points) and second-place Australia (57.69 per cent points), Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa, with 55.56, 54.55, and 54.17 per cent points, respectively, are still well within reach of the WTC 2023-25 final.
 
England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies, with 40.79, 33.33, 27.50, and 18.52 per cent points, are all out of the race.
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

