The Indian team would be hoping that Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat, who are at the crease with the overnight score reading 151/5, come good and take them beyond the follow-on score of 270 first and then as close to the Australian total of 469 as possible. The remaining batters include all the fast bowlers among which Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have Test fifties to their name and could therefore provide support.







WTC Final Live Score Runs Wickets Day- 03 India Batting 151 05 Australia Bowling Session-01 Ajinkya Rahane 29 01 Mitchell Starc Trail By- 318 Srikar Bharat 05 01 Pat Cummins Overs- 38 ,

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS Day 3 Live Updates: Catch all the updates of Day 3 of the final of the World Test Championships, taking place at the Kennington Oval in London here The WTC Final between Australia and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network on television sets in India. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well., David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss against Australia’s Pat Cummins and has decided to bowl first at the Oval in London., Earlier in the day, Australia added 142 runs to their overnight score of 327/3. Smith hit his 31st ton while Travis Head top-scored with 163. For India, Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets and ended up with figures of 4/108. , Rahane and Jadeja sowed seeds of hope in Indian fans as they put on 69 for the fifth wicket. Lyong though had other ideas as he struck in only his second over to get Jadeja caught by Smith at first slip. , Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli took the game till Tea. Pujara crossed his shoulders and left an in-swinger to find his stumps uprooted by Cameron Green while a bouncer from Mitchell Starc saw Kohli walking back after being caught in the slip by Steve Smith. On Day 2, Australia were brilliant with the ball much like they were with the bat. All of their five bowlers picked a wicket each. Pat Cummins trapped Rohit Sharma in front of the stumps to begin the proceedings. It was continued by Scott Boland who crashed through the stumps of Shubman Gill who left an in-swinger, crossing his shoulders only to walk back in disbelief. , Read More