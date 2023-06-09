Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 3: India aim to avoid follow-on first

World Test Championship Final, India vs Australia Live Updates: At 151/5, India trail Australia by 318 runs in the first innings. On Day 3 Rohit's team would look to avoid the follow-on

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
The Indian team would be hoping that Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat, who are at the crease with the overnight score reading 151/5, come good and take them beyond the follow-on score of 270 first and then as close to the Australian total of 469 as possible. The remaining batters include all the fast bowlers among which Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have Test fifties to their name and could therefore provide support. 
Key Event

2:47 PM Jun 23

What would the weather be like for Day 3 of the WTC Final?

2:38 PM Jun 23

What happened on Day 2?

2:37 PM Jun 23

Rahane can find support from tailenders too

2:36 PM Jun 23

India’s first aim would be to avoid follow-on

2:12 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 3

2:47 PM Jun 23

What would the weather be like for Day 3 of the WTC Final?

 
The Accuweather website said it would be partly sunny at the start of the day, although there was a thunderstorm warming only an hour before the start of the third day’s play. For the remaining day, the cloud cover is forecast to be below 30 per cent. 
 

2:38 PM Jun 23

What happened on Day 2?

 
On Day 2, Australia were brilliant with the ball much like they were with the bat. All of their five bowlers picked a wicket each. Pat Cummins trapped Rohit Sharma in front of the stumps to begin the proceedings. It was continued by Scott Boland who crashed through the stumps of Shubman Gill who left an in-swinger, crossing his shoulders only to walk back in disbelief. 
 
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli took the game till Tea. Pujara crossed his shoulders and left an in-swinger to find his stumps uprooted by Cameron Green while a bouncer from Mitchell Starc saw Kohli walking back after being caught in the slip by Steve Smith.
 
Rahane and Jadeja sowed seeds of hope in Indian fans as they put on 69 for the fifth wicket. Lyong though had other ideas as he struck in only his second over to get Jadeja caught by Smith at first slip. 
 
Earlier in the day, Australia added 142 runs to their overnight score of 327/3. Smith hit his 31st ton while Travis Head top-scored with 163. For India, Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets and ended up with figures of 4/108. 
 

2:37 PM Jun 23

Rahane can find support from tailenders too

 
The remaining batters include all the fast bowlers among which Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have Test fifties to their name and could therefore provide support. 
 

2:36 PM Jun 23

India’s first aim would be to avoid follow-on

 
The Indian team would be hoping that Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat, who are at the crease with the overnight score reading 151/5, come good and take them beyond the follow-on score of 270 first and then as close to the Australian total of 469 as possible.
 

2:12 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 3

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Day 3 begins with India at 151/5, trailing by 318 runs. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

