The Indian team would be hoping that Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat, who are at the crease with the overnight score reading 151/5, come good and take them beyond the follow-on score of 270 first and then as close to the Australian total of 469 as possible. The remaining batters include all the fast bowlers among which Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have Test fifties to their name and could therefore provide support. ...Read More