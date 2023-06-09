IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 3: India aim to avoid follow-on first
World Test Championship Final, India vs Australia Live Updates: At 151/5, India trail Australia by 318 runs in the first innings. On Day 3 Rohit's team would look to avoid the follow-on
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Indian team would be hoping that Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat, who are at the crease with the overnight score reading 151/5, come good and take them beyond the follow-on score of 270 first and then as close to the Australian total of 469 as possible. The remaining batters include all the fast bowlers among which Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have Test fifties to their name and could therefore provide support.
Topics : ICC World Test Championship India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team London Pat Cummins Ajinkya Rahane Mitchell Starc Nathan Lyon
First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:27 PM IST