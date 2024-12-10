IND vs AUS: Melbourne set to breach Adelaide record during Boxing Day Test

After a record attendance at Adelaide during the second Test of the ongoing five-match India vs Australia 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussie crowd is set to breach the record again during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Cricket Australia has confirmed that the 90,000-capacity stadium is sold out for the first day of the Test, starting December 26.

A comeback that fuelled demand

The development came after Australia won the second Test by ten wickets to level the series 1-1 after losing by 295 runs in the Perth Test, adding fuel to the already raging cricketing rivalry between the two nations. The two cricketing giants will meet in Melbourne for the traditional Boxing Day Test, which is set to begin on December 26, following the third Test in Brisbane, starting on Saturday, December 14.

Cricket Australia confirms sell-out

Cricket Australia confirmed the sell-out on social media, posting on their X account, “All available public tickets for Day 1 of the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test have been sold.” The post also hinted at the possibility of a final release of limited tickets on December 24, providing non-members with one last opportunity to secure seats for the much-anticipated match.

Adelaide’s record-breaking attendance ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Harbhajan, Hayden believe India must improve batting The demand for tickets reflects the electrifying atmosphere surrounding the series. The second Test in Adelaide set a record for attendance during a five-day Test, with 135,012 fans filling the stands across three days. On Day 1 alone, 36,225 spectators attended, surpassing the previous record of 113,009 set during the 2014-15 India-Australia series.

The excitement in Adelaide also shattered the single-day attendance record, with over 50,000 fans attending the opening two days of the pink-ball Test.

Perth sets the tone

The series began with a spectacular crowd turnout at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where the first Test saw fans flock in droves. India triumphed in that match, securing a dominant 295-run victory, their largest margin of victory on Australian soil, further fueling the rivalry between the two teams.

With ticket sales for the Melbourne Test already in high demand, the stage is set for another thrilling encounter between India and Australia as fans continue to show their unwavering support for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (With PTI inputs)