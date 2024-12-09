Afghanistan extend Jonathan Trott's contract as head coach for 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the extension of Jonathan Trott's contract as the Head Coach of the national team for 2025, following his successful 2.5-year tenure. Trott’s leadership has been instrumental in the team’s growth, contributing significantly to Afghanistan’s cricketing achievements during his time in charge.

Under Trott's guidance, Afghanistan enjoyed a period of notable success. The team delivered strong performances in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup, where they secured impressive victories against cricketing powerhouses like England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. These wins helped Afghanistan qualify for the top eight, earning them a spot in their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled for 2025.

In addition to the World Cup performance, Afghanistan's national team achieved remarkable success at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They won five matches, including victories over New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh, and advanced to the semifinals for the first time in their history. This accomplishment underscored Trott’s positive influence on the team’s performances across formats.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed their appreciation for Trott’s contributions and wished him the best in his continued efforts to develop Afghanistan cricket on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s national team is currently touring Zimbabwe for a multi-format series, which includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches. Due to personal commitments, Trott will only be present for the ODIs, while former player Hamid Hassan will temporarily step in as Head Coach for the T20Is and Test matches. Nawroz Mangal, who recently led the AfghanAbdalyan to victory in the Emerging Asia Cup, will serve as Assistant Head Coach during the tour.