IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Harbhajan, Hayden believe India must improve batting

The Indian cricket team, who went to Adelaide with hopes of burying the ghosts of the 36 all-out debacle at the same venue in 2020, were met with another disappointment as Australia added another nightmare tale to their memories with a ten-wicket loss after just seven sessions of the Test match. Once again, the Indian batting line-up found itself under scrutiny after being dismissed for 180 in the first innings and 175 in the second innings, managing to set Australia a mere 19-run target, which the hosts completed in just 3.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Following India's defeat, cricket legends Harbhajan Singh and Matthew Hayden offered their insights exclusively on Star Sports. Both players believed that India need to improve their batting ahead of the upcoming third Test in Brisbane if they wish to retake the lead in the series.

Matthew Hayden critiques India’s batting performance

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma says doors are always open for Shami's return Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden expressed disappointment over India’s inability to build significant partnerships. He pointed out that while the track at Adelaide posed challenges, India should not have been bowled out in under a day and a half. He stressed that this issue must be addressed before the Brisbane Test, where India must show more resilience with the bat.

Regarding India’s bowling, Hayden acknowledged that the bowlers performed well overall. However, he credited Australian batter Travis Head for his remarkable innings, scoring 140 runs off just 141 balls, calling it a "freakish" knock. Hayden noted that sometimes a batsman dominates the game, regardless of the bowlers' efforts.

Harbhajan Singh focuses on building partnerships

Indian cricket icon Harbhajan Singh reflected on the crucial aspects India need to focus on moving forward. He highlighted the importance of partnerships, stressing that India’s inability to form substantial partnerships in Adelaide led to a lack of runs on the board.

Harbhajan also mentioned that if India can manage to post scores in the range of 300–350, their bowlers, who have the potential to dismiss the opposition, could make a significant difference. He urged the team to build long, consistent partnerships to improve their chances in the remaining Tests of the series.