IND vs AUS: Rohit's men won't play intra squad match ahead of Perth Test

India’s first Test against Australia in Perth will mark their opening competitive match on the tour, as the BCCI has decided to cancel a planned three-day intra-squad game at the WACA. Originally, India’s tour was scheduled to kick off with a behind-closed-doors warm-up match against India A from November 15-17, as they aim for a third consecutive Test series win in Australia.

However, ESPNcricinfo reports that India’s management has opted for an alternative approach, choosing three days of intensive training at the WACA. The training will feature net sessions and match simulation exercises on the center wicket. After India’s training period, Australia is also expected to use the WACA to prepare, particularly benefitting players who have had limited recent match exposure. "Going to be some good centre wickets with our boys bowling in Perth, in similar conditions to what you're going to get at Optus Stadium. [It's] probably going to be enough," Steven Smith recently said about preparing for the Test series with centre wicket practice at the WACA.