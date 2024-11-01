India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: IND strike early as Conway departs

In a high-stakes encounter, India’s men, led by Rohit Sharma, step onto the field at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium today, determined to avoid a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series. The toss carried immense weight as the Mumbai pitch expected to be a rank turner, likely to challenge batters from the outset. And once again Rohit Sharma lost the toss, like it was Pune, and has been asked to bowl first. But there has been a good news for India, Mitchell Santner missed out the Mumbai Test due to side strain. Meanwhile, India would be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11

India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11: om Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.

Interestingly, the last time India entered a home Test having already lost a series was at Wankhede two decades ago, where a fierce turning track set the stage for a dramatic, low-scoring victory against Australia. Echoing the determination of that historic match, head coach Gautam Gambhir has assured that there are no fitness concerns, no last-minute additions, and, given the context of the World Test Championship, no intention of resting players. With the full squad fit and ready, a final call remains on the second seamer’s slot, with Akash Deep and Mohammad Siraj vying for the position. For India, it’s all on the line as they look to defend their home turf and keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast in India

Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming in India

JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here