Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: IND strike early as Conway departs
LiveNew Update

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: IND strike early as Conway departs

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash Deep takes the first wicket as Conway departs cheaply

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live updates
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

10:54 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 60/2 after 17 overs

10:50 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Sundar with his 1st wicket of the day!

10:49 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Sundar strikes in Mumbai!

10:45 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 59/1 after 15 overs

10:42 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 51/1 after 14 overs

10:38 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Ashwin continues after drinks break!

10:31 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Washington comes to bowl!

10:27 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 39/1 after 11 overs

10:24 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 37/1 after 10 overs

10:18 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Ashwin comes into the attack!

10:15 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Good bowling by Akash

10:09 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 24/1 after 7 overs

10:04 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 19/1 after 6 overs

10:00 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 16/1 after 5 overs

9:55 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - India get the breakthrough!

9:50 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Conway departs!

9:47 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 12/0 after 3 overs

9:42 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Akash Deep joins in

9:35 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Siraj begins the attack

9:14 AM

WATCH India vs New Zealand 3rd Test TOSS

9:09 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES - Kiwis' XI

9:09 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES - India's XI

9:06 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES - One change in IND's XI

9:05 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES - Two changes in Kiwis XI

9:03 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES - India bowling first

9:02 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES

8:59 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES

8:58 AM

3rd Test: India vs New Zealand LIVE - PITCH REPORT

8:57 AM

3rd Test predictions | IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

8:55 AM

3rd Test | IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

8:43 AM

3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | Top 10 highest run-scorers during IND vs NZ Test series 2024

8:32 AM

3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand series 2024

8:19 AM

3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | Here's what Gautam Gambhir said ahead of Mumbai Test

8:08 AM

3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand squad vs India

7:59 AM

3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | India squad vs New Zealand

7:57 AM

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test LIVE UPDATES

10:54 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 60/2 after 17 overs

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 60/2 after 17 overs; Rachin 0 (5) Young 25 (44)
 
Ashwin continues the attack

Just 1 run off the over as Rachin Ravindra comes in at number 4.

10:50 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Sundar with his 1st wicket of the day!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 59/2 after 16 overs; Latham 27 (37) Young 24 (43)
 
Sundar continues the attack

Wicket maiden by Sundar as Tom Latham departs for 28.

10:49 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Sundar strikes in Mumbai!

Washington Sundar gets his first wicket as skipper Tom Latham departs on 28. Clean bowled by Sundar.

10:45 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 59/1 after 15 overs

Over Summary 6 0 0 1 0 1; NZ 59/1 after 15 overs; Latham 27 (37) Young 24 (43)
 
Ashwin continues the attack

Young scores a SIX off the first ball against Ashwin as he finishes his over with 8 runs off it.



 
 

10:42 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 51/1 after 14 overs

Over Summary 0 1 1 4 0 2; NZ 51/1 after 13 overs; Latham 27 (36) Young 17(39)
 
Sundar continues the attack

Latham scores a FOUR to fine leg as Sundar finishes with 6 runs off the over.



 
 

10:38 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Ashwin continues after drinks break!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 2; NZ 45/1 after 13 overs; Latham 22 (31) Young 16 (38)
 
Ashwin continues the attack

Young takes a couple of runs on the last ball as Ashwin goves 2 runs off his over.



 
 

10:31 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Washington comes to bowl!

Over Summary 1 0 nb 0 1 0 1; NZ 43/1 after 12 overs; Latham 22 (31) Young 14 (32)
 
Sundar into the attack

Washington Sundar comes into the attack for India and gives 4 runs off his first over of the day.



 
 

10:27 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 39/1 after 11 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 1; NZ 39/1 after 11 overs; Latham 21 (27) Young 12 (29)
 
Ashwin continues the attack

Just 2 run off the over as Latham takes a single off the 5th delivery and Young off the 6th one.




 
 

10:24 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 37/1 after 10 overs

Over Summary 1 4 0 0 0 4; NZ 37/1 after 10 overs; Latham 20 (22) Young 11 (28)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack

Young directs the wide length ball towards third man for a booundary on the 2nd delivery. Young blocks off the next 3 deliveries to repeat a similar shot for FOUR on the last one. 9 runs from the over.

 
 

10:18 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Ashwin comes into the attack!

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 28/1 after 9 overs; Latham 19 (21) Young 3 (22)
 
Ashwin into the attack

Rohit introduces spin early in the session with Ashwin coming into the attack. Just 1 run from the over as Young blocks of all the remaining deliveries.
 

10:15 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Good bowling by Akash

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 0 2; NZ 27/1 after 8 overs; Latham 18 (20) Young 3 (18)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack

The pacer bowls another good over and gives off just 3 runs in the end. Young blocks off the next 3 deliveries and gets 2 runs in the end.
 
 

10:09 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 24/1 after 7 overs

Over Summary 0 0 4 0 0 1; NZ 24/1 after 7 overs; Latham 17 (18) Young 1 (14)
 
Siraj continues the attack
 
Tom Latham scores a boundary off the 3rd ball towards deep point. 5 runs off the over.

10:04 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 19/1 after 6 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 1lb 1 0; NZ 19/1 after 6 overs; Latham 12 (12) Young 1 (14)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack
 
Akash Deep returns and gives just 2 runs off his over. India bowling well at the start of day's play.

10:00 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - NZ 16/1 after 5 overs

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 1; NZ 17/1 after 4 overs; Latham 11 (11) Young 1 (9)
 
Siraj continues the attack

Latham takes a single off the first ball while Young leaves the next 4 deliveries. Just 2 runs from the over.
 

9:55 AM

3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - India get the breakthrough!

Over Summary 3 W 0 0 0 0; NZ 15/1 after 4 overs; Latham 7 (9) Young 0 (4)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack
 
Latham takes 3 runs off the first ball. Devon Conway gets dismissed by Akash Deep with a brilliant delivery that hit his pads in front of off stump. Only 3 runs off the over!
Next »

In a high-stakes encounter, India’s men, led by Rohit Sharma, step onto the field at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium today, determined to avoid a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series. The toss carried immense weight as the Mumbai pitch expected to be a rank turner, likely to challenge batters from the outset. And once again Rohit Sharma lost the toss, like it was Pune, and has been asked to bowl first. But there has been a  good news for India, Mitchell Santner missed out the Mumbai Test due to side strain. Meanwhile, India would be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah. 
 
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
 
New Zealand Playing 11: om Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.
 
Interestingly, the last time India entered a home Test having already lost a series was at Wankhede two decades ago, where a fierce turning track set the stage for a dramatic, low-scoring victory against Australia. Echoing the determination of that historic match, head coach Gautam Gambhir has assured that there are no fitness concerns, no last-minute additions, and, given the context of the World Test Championship, no intention of resting players.
With the full squad fit and ready, a final call remains on the second seamer’s slot, with Akash Deep and Mohammad Siraj vying for the position. For India, it’s all on the line as they look to defend their home turf and keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive.
 
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast in India
 
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
 
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming in India
 
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs New ZealandICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia New Zealand Cricketsports broadcasting

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story