India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is preparing to defend its honour as it faces New Zealand in the third and final Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting November 1. With an 18-series winning streak shattered and a daunting 2-0 series deficit, India now fights to avoid its first-ever clean sweep in a home Test series. Check IPL 2025 retention live updates and full list here With questions hanging over India's Playing 11, a spotlight shines on whether Jasprit Bumrah will be rested to manage his workload. After suffering their first home series defeat in over a decade, India needs a victory to stay in the running for a World Test Championship final berth at Lord’s in June.

As the 2023-25 cycle enters its crucial stages, India must win four of their remaining six Tests to keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive. The Wankhede pitch is expected to be a fierce turner, demanding resilience and technique from India’s batters, who were exposed by New Zealand's spinners on Pune’s rank turner. Scores of 46, 156, and 245 have cast a shadow on India’s batting prowess, with a tough Australian tour looming on the horizon.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s words echo the urgency in the dressing room: “I'm not going to sugarcoat it; it is hurting. That hurt should make us better. This position isn’t a setback but a stepping stone,” he asserted. “If we have results like Kanpur, we might as well take these losses in stride and push forward.”

While veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja anchor the team, the balance may well depend on emerging stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill sharing the workload. The Wankhede showdown promises not only to test India’s resilience but also to reveal the depth of their Playing 11 as they battle for redemption.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests

Total Matches: 64

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 15

Draw: 27

India vs New Zealand Test Squads

India squad for 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand squad for 3rd Test: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test live toss time, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will begin on Friday, November 1.

At what time will the IND vs NZ 3rd Test live toss take place on November 1?

The live toss for the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs New Zealand 3rd Test start on November 1?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test on November 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs NZ 3rd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.