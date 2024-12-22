Joe Root returns to ODI cricket for England ahead of series against India

Joe Root has been named in the 15-man squad for England’s upcoming Champions Trophy, marking his return to the ODI fold for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. Root, who had been left out of the 50-over setup following England’s disappointing World Cup campaign, will also feature in the ODI series in India leading up to the global event. Joe Root returns against Team India

Joe Root vs India in ODIs Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Against India 2013-2023 22 20 3 739 113* 43.47 885 83.5 3 3 3 64 6 England’s poor performance in last year’s World Cup, where Root scored just 276 runs at an average of 30.66, led to the decision to explore opportunities for younger players. However, with Brendon McCullum taking charge as the all-format head coach, Root’s return signals a shift in strategy ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Jacob Bethell gets special call-up Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, was considered for a return to the 50-over squad but has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the final Test against New Zealand. Despite his absence, the squad remains strong, with Mark Wood and Jofra Archer leading an impressive pace attack that also includes Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Jamie Overton.

One of the most notable inclusions is that of Jacob Bethell, who has been rewarded for his rise in recent months, earning a spot in his first ICC tournament. Jamie Smith has also been included, while Will Jacks misses out on selection. The same squad will play in the five-match T20I series, with the only change being Rehan Ahmed replacing Joe Root in the T20I squad.

The tour will begin with the T20I series on January 22, followed by the ODI series from February 6-12. Root’s return to the ODI setup provides a significant boost to England’s preparations as they aim to perform well at the Champions Trophy, with high expectations following their World Cup setback. England ODI squad for India series and Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Joe Root