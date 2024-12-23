IND vs AUS: Aussie debutant Konstas ready with plan to counter Bumrah

Just a few years ago, Sam Konstas spent Christmas Eve playing backyard cricket with his brother. Now, the 19-year-old Australian finds himself preparing to face India’s star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in the iconic Boxing Day Test.

The high-stakes encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) marks Konstas’s Test debut , with the five-match series finely balanced at 1-1.

A plan for Bumrah, but no reveals

Konstas is unfazed by the challenge of facing Bumrah. “I do have a plan for Bumrah, but I’m not going to share it,” he said with confidence. “It’s about putting pressure back on the bowlers.”

His predecessor, Nathan McSweeney, had similar confidence but fell victim to Bumrah four times in three Tests, eventually losing his spot.

A Christmas like no other

Konstas smiled when asked about Christmas Eves of the past. “It used to be backyard cricket with my brother, lots of food, and family. They’re coming over soon for Christmas,” he shared.

The Boxing Day Test is extra special for the young opener. “It’s amazing to debut at this stage, a dream come true. My family will be there, and I just want to back myself and savour the moment.”

Paying tribute to family sacrifices

Konstas , of Greek heritage, follows in the footsteps of tennis legend Mark Philippoussis as a proud representative of his community. Reflecting on his parents’ sacrifices, he said, “They’ve supported me through highs and lows. Giving back to them on this day is truly special.”

Inspired by Shane Watson

Known for his aggressive batting style, Konstas has drawn comparisons to Shane Watson, a compliment he doesn’t take lightly. “I’ve learned a lot from Shane. I like to take the game on, and I hope to do the same on my debut.”

The MCG challenge

Konstas is no stranger to the MCG, where local hero Scott Boland once dismissed him in a domestic match. “It’s a bowler-friendly wicket, but playing on a sold-out Boxing Day is a dream come true,” he said.