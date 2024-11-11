Cat's hair cut for $1000? Watch Wasim Akram's priceless grooming tale

In the third One-Day International (ODI) between Australia and Pakistan, the commentators drifted from cricket to an unexpected topic — feline matters. It all began when former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram revealed on air that he had spent nearly A$1,000 on grooming his cat, Leo, sparking disbelief and laughter among the commentary team. Akram, who is in Australia for a commentary stint, called the 15-minute grooming session "daylight robbery." He joked that back in Pakistan, he could have bought 200 cats for the amount he paid for Leo’s haircut in Australia. The discussion continued as his fellow commentators examined the itemised receipt. Akram explained that the hefty bill included A$105 for a medical check-up, A$305 for anaesthesia, and A$40 for the haircut itself. Additional charges, like A$120 for post-procedure care and A$251 for a cardio test, left the cricket legend amused but resigned to the steep costs of pampering his beloved pet.

While Akram's tale amused audiences worldwide, it was Pakistan's historic victory in the match that took centre stage. Pakistan defeated Australia in a one-day international (ODI) series on Australian soil for the first time since 2002 , clinching the third ODI by eight wickets in dominant fashion.

Australia, fielding a depleted squad without key players such as captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Marnus Labuschagne, crumbled against Pakistan’s fiery pace attack. The hosts managed only 140 runs in 31.5 overs, as the visiting bowlers delivered a masterclass in hostile conditions.

Chasing the modest target, Pakistan’s openers Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) laid a strong foundation with an 84-run partnership. Both fell in quick succession to Lance Morris, but captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam ensured there were no further hiccups. The duo added an unbeaten 58-run stand, with Babar sealing the victory in the 27th over, dispatching Adam Zampa to the boundary to take Pakistan to 143-2.

Pakistan's comprehensive win, achieved with 139 balls to spare, marked a significant moment in their cricketing history, proving their prowess on foreign soil and signalling their readiness for greater challenges ahead. And as for Akram? He might think twice before booking Leo's next grooming session.