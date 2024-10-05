India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Why reaching Gwalior's new stadium is a hassle

Gwalior’s new cricket venue, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, is all set to host the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 on Sunday (October 6). With tickets sold out, around 30,000 fans are expected to gather at the venue to enjoy a fast-paced T20 cricket match. However, fans may face significant challenges in reaching the stadium, which is located on the outskirts of the city, compounded by extreme weather conditions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As Gwalior hosts its first international match since the iconic India vs South Africa game in 2010, several factors are contributing to the logistical difficulties for spectators.

Security concerns for India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 in Gwalior

A call for a shutdown on match day by right-wing outfits, protesting alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, has led to heavy police deployment throughout the city.

The India vs Bangladesh match also coincides with Navratri celebrations in Gwalior, further intensifying security measures.

"On the day of the match, personnel will be on the streets from 2 pm and remain on duty until spectators return home after the game. Since prohibitory orders have been invoked, monitoring has been heightened. We are also keeping a close watch on social media," Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for Sunday’s India-Bangladesh T20 match in Gwalior, according to officials.

Section 163 of Bharatiya Aachar Sanhita imposed in the city

On Thursday (October 4), the district magistrate enforced prohibitory orders banning protests and the circulation of inflammatory material, particularly on social media, to maintain peace and ensure the match proceeds without incident. These orders will remain in effect until October 7.



How the prohibitory orders and location pose challenges for fans

Cricket fans eager to watch the match will face additional hurdles as they are required to walk over five kilometres in extreme heat to reach the stadium. The police have wisely barricaded roads leading to the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium from a distance of five kilometres to ensure security.

The stadium, situated between the mountains and hills of Madhya Pradesh, operates under a strict no-entry policy without proper gate passes or identification. Cars have been seen turning around five kilometres from the main entrance, where checkpoints have been set up to cordon off the area.

Security officers have been overheard explaining, "High security alert, so you understand we have to check," as they allowed a cab carrying media personnel to pass.



India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Gwalior weather forecast on October 6



According to weather forecast, the temperature is expected to around 36 degree celsius in Gwalior on October 6. However, the feel like temperature is expected to be around 40 degree celsius, with a wind speed to be around 4 kmph.



The temperature is expected to decline to 29 degree celsius as the evening approaches, with a wind speed of 10 kmph