Kirsten's observations after T20 WC led Babar Azam to step down as captain

In discussions with insiders in the cricket board and those close to the Pakistan team, it was apparent that Babar had lost his mojo after the T20 World Cup in July

Babar Azam
Pakistan's cricket team skipper Babar Azam gives a press conference regarding up coming Twenty20 series against Ireland, England and T20 World Cup, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 5:11 PM IST
Premier batter Babar Azam had lost his interest in captaining the national white ball teams after a critical report submitted by the limited overs head coach Gary Kirsten to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In discussions with insiders in the cricket board and those close to the Pakistan team, it was apparent that Babar had lost his mojo after the T20 World Cup in July in which the team fared poorly under his captaincy.

"Babar was not happy with the observations and recommendations of Kirsten and even assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood and felt he was solely being blamed for the disappointing performances,"one insider said.

"He had indicated to the cricket board after some parts of Kirsten's report became public that he was not interested in remaining captain."

The insider said Babar had complained to some board officials, who had worked a lot with him that it was unfortunate the PCB didn't take his past performances and results into their consideration nor showed the required confidence and trust in him.

Another insider said that the final nail in the coffin was when the PCB didn't announce him as captain of the ODI squad while confirming him to lead the national T20 side before the World Cup.

Kirsten, in his report to the board, discussed the dressing room environment and also the behaviour and non-cooperation of some players in England and the T20 Cup World Cup.

He also conveyed his opinion on whether Babar was equipped to handle the pressures of captaincy and his more significant role for the team as a specialist batter after the mental stress and criticism he had gone through since last year.

According to one source, the PCB is in no hurry to announce, who will replace Babar as white-ball captain as internally they have told Kirsten, selector Asad Shafiq and some members of the selection committee to take a decision and make a recommendation after much thought and debate.

"Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear he wants minutes of all official discussions by the selection committee that includes both foreign head coaches to be recorded so that a clear reason is on record for making the appointment," he added.


Topics :Babar AzamPakistan cricket teamCricket

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

