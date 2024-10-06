India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Expecting pitch to play slow - Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy is expecting the pitch to play slow in the T20 series opener against India as both teams enter unknown territory with the Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium hosting its first international match on Sunday. Bangladesh took part in their third practice session here on Saturday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "T20 is a game of runs, every team want to score runs. But no international match has happened here, it is a new venue. We don't know what will be the condition. Looking at the practice wicket, I feel it is a slow pitch. In such wickets having a high scoring game is very less. No IPL match has also happened here, said Hridoy.

Hridoy also stressed the team is here to win the series though it will miss the services of champion all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently retired from T20 and Test cricket.



Pressure is always there, but if we think about that then we will not be able to perform well, our focus is always on process and how to perform. Shakib bhai is not there, we will miss him but everyone has to go one day, we are hopeful we will be able to beat them, said the 23-year-old.

Organisers on war footing to get stadium ready for international debut



While the field of play is ready in the newly-built facility, organisers are making a last gap attempt to giving finishing touches to the work going in the stands and around the stadium.

A bevy of VIPs is expected for the landmark fixture and considering that, desperate repair work is underway on the road leading to the stadium located in the outskirts of the city. Heavy rain lashed the city last month, causing significant damage to roads. A wall around the periphery of the stadium had caved in couple of weeks ago.



On entering the stadium, one could see work going on at a frenetic pace a day before the game. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has flown in a team from its hub in Indore to ensure a smooth operation.

We have been here for more than a week. It takes more time to get work done in Gwalior compared to Indore. The elevators in one of the stands only got installed in the morning. Thank god it is a day night game, otherwise fans would have a tough time sitting in stands without a roof, said an official.