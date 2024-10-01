IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli completes 27,000 international runs for India

Virat among the cricketing greats

Sachin is followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) and Australia's Ricky Ponting at third (27,483 runs).

Virat's innings consisted of four boundaries and a six as the 37-year-old looked to be back in form and helped India produce an aggressive spell in their innings.

Still not finished with his career, Kohli has more than 8,800 runs in Tests, 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs, and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is. He has only retired from the T20 format after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year. India’s talisman is still a long way from matching Sachin's record, as the former cricketer scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, the most for any batter so far.

"Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!" said BCCI secretary Jay Shah via his social media handle on 'X'.