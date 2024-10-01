Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli completes 27,000 international runs for India

Virat scored a 35-ball 47 on day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh to achieve the feat which took him to the fourth spot in the list of most international runs scored.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
India's star batter Virat Kohli became only the fourth player in cricketing history to reach 27,000 international runs across all formats of the game.

Virat scored a 35-ball 47 on day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh to achieve the feat, which took him to the fourth spot in the list of most international runs scored.

Kohli became only the second Indian to achieve the feat after the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed a massive 34,357 runs across the length of his career. He is also the fastest batter to reach 27000 runs, reaching the impressive landmark in just 594 innings.

Virat Kohli Test stats for India
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s  
2011-2024 115 194 11 8918 254* 48.73 16002 55.73 29 30 14 997 27  

Virat among the cricketing greats

Sachin is followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) and Australia's Ricky Ponting at third (27,483 runs).

Virat's innings consisted of four boundaries and a six as the 37-year-old looked to be back in form and helped India produce an aggressive spell in their innings.

Still not finished with his career, Kohli has more than 8,800 runs in Tests, 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs, and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is. He has only retired from the T20 format after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year. India’s talisman is still a long way from matching Sachin's record, as the former cricketer scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, the most for any batter so far.

"Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!" said BCCI secretary Jay Shah via his social media handle on 'X'.
First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

