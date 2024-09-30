India breaks world records: fastest 50, 100 and 200 in Test cricket history

India led by Rohit Sharma scripted history in Test cricket as it became the only team on the planet to hit the fastest fifty, hundred and 200 runs. Indian cricket team created the record against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, 2024.

The Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma etched their names in the record books by helping India achieve the fastest team hundred in Test cricket history.

In reply to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 233, the Indian openers began their assault from the very first ball. Jaiswal set the tone by hitting three consecutive fours off Hasan Mahmud in the opening over, bringing India a quick 12 runs.

In the next over, Khaled Ahmed faced the wrath of the Indian captain, with Rohit smashing two sixes, while Jaiswal added a boundary off the final ball, contributing 17 runs from the over.

The onslaught continued in the third over as Hasan Mahmud was once again on the receiving end. Rohit hit a six, and Jaiswal followed with another six and two fours, propelling India past the 50-run mark in just three overs, breaking England's world record for fastest team fifty in Test cricket history.

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket history Balls Team Against Year venue venue 18 India Bangladesh 2024 Green Park Stadium Kanpur 26 England West Indies 2024 Nottingham 27 England South Africa 1994 The Oval 30 England Sri Lanka 2002 Old Trafford Manchester 32 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2004 Karachi 33 India England 2008 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 33 India West Indies 2023 Port of Spain

Check full scorecard when India registered their name in the history books | IND vs BAN 2nd Test The dynamic stand of 55 runs came to an end in the fourth over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled Rohit for a quickfire 23 off 11 balls, which included a four and three sixes. At that point, the partnership had achieved a staggering run rate of 14.34 runs per over, setting a new record for the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership of at least 50 runs. This surpassed the previous record held by England's Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who scored 87 runs in 44 balls at a rate of 11.86 runs per over against the West Indies at Edgbaston earlier this year.

Here's how India broke their own world record of fastest team 100

Even after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Shubman Gill adopted a protective, anchor-like approach, allowing Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue his aggressive assault on the bowlers. Gill’s stability at the crease gave Jaiswal the freedom to play more freely, helping India reach the hundred-run mark in just 10.1 overs. This effort surpassed India’s own record of reaching a hundred in 12.2 overs against the West Indies last year.

Top 6 Fastest Team 100s in Test History Team Opponents Year Overs reqd Best Batsmen Venue India Bangladesh 2024 10.1 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Kanpur India West Indies 2023 12.2 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Port of Spain Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2001 13.2 Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya SSC Colombo England South Africa 1994 13.3 Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick The Oval Bangladesh West Indies 2012 13.4 Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam Mirpur England Pakistan 2022 13.4 Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Rawalpindi



Here's how India broke world record fastest team total of 200 runs in Test cricket

The Indian team did not ease up after setting the record for the fastest 100. Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Rohit Sharma's men continued their aggressive approach. After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, it was Rishabh Pant, not Virat Kohli, who arrived at the crease. Pant maintained the attacking momentum but was eventually dismissed when India’s score reached 159.

Following Pant’s departure, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided India past the 200-run mark, once again making history. India reached 200 in just 24.2 overs, surpassing Australia's previous record of 28.1 overs against Pakistan during the Sydney Test in 2017.

India’s relentless scoring has not only rewritten records but also demonstrated their depth and aggressive intent in Test cricket.