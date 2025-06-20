IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds pitch report, highest score, Headingley stats

India vs England 1st Test: Headingley, Leeds pitch report
|Top 20 highest totals in Tests at England's Headingley Stadium in Leeds
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Australia
|653/4d
|193
|3.38
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|22 Jul 1993
|India
|628/8d
|180.1
|3.48
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|22 Aug 2002
|Australia
|601/7d
|178.3
|3.36
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|8 Jun 1989
|Australia
|584
|183.5
|3.17
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|draw
|20 Jul 1934
|England
|570/7d
|122.3
|4.65
|1
|v West Indies
|Leeds
|won
|25 May 2007
|Australia
|566
|168
|3.36
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|draw
|11 Jul 1930
|England
|550/4d
|183
|3
|1
|v India
|Leeds
|won
|8 Jun 1967
|England
|546/4d
|151
|3.61
|1
|v New Zealand
|Leeds
|won
|8 Jul 1965
|Pakistan
|538
|141.4
|3.79
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|4 Aug 2006
|South Africa
|538
|235.3
|2.28
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|draw
|26 Jul 1951
|England
|533
|125
|4.26
|2
|v Australia
|Leeds
|won
|13 Jun 1985
|England
|526
|133.1
|3.94
|2
|v New Zealand
|Leeds
|won
|3 Jun 2004
|South Africa
|522
|176.2
|2.96
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|18 Jul 2008
|England
|515
|123
|4.18
|1
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|won
|4 Aug 2006
|India
|510
|209.2
|2.43
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|8 Jun 1967
|England
|505
|224.5
|2.24
|2
|v South Africa
|Leeds
|draw
|26 Jul 1951
|Australia
|501/9d
|123
|4.07
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|24 Jul 1997
|England
|501
|156.5
|3.19
|2
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|draw
|8 Aug 1996
|West Indies
|500/9d
|164
|3.04
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|4 Aug 1966
|South Africa
|500
|208.5
|2.39
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|won
|21 Jul 1955
|Lowest totals in Tests at England's Headingley Stadium in Leeds
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|West Indies
|61
|26.2
|2.31
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|17 Aug 2000
|New Zealand
|67
|59.1
|1.13
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|3 Jul 1958
|England
|67
|27.5
|2.4
|2
|v Australia
|Leeds
|won
|22 Aug 2019
|South Africa
|75
|44.4
|1.67
|4
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|29 Jul 1907
|England
|76
|36.3
|2.08
|1
|v South Africa
|Leeds
|won
|29 Jul 1907
|India
|78
|40.4
|1.91
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|25 Aug 2021
|England
|87
|37.5
|2.29
|4
|v Australia
|Leeds
|lost
|1 Jul 1909
|Australia
|88
|33.1
|2.65
|1
|v Pakistan
|Leeds
|lost
|21 Jul 2010
|Sri Lanka
|91
|36.4
|2.48
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|19 May 2016
|England
|102
|45.1
|2.25
|2
|v India
|Leeds
|lost
|19 Jun 1986
|England
|102
|33.5
|3.01
|1
|v Australia
|Leeds
|lost
|7 Aug 2009
|Australia
|103
|31.3
|3.26
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|11 Aug 1977
|South Africa
|110
|31.5
|3.45
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|29 Jul 1907
|Australia
|111
|36.1
|3.06
|4
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|16 Jul 1981
|Sri Lanka
|119
|35.3
|3.35
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|19 May 2016
|Australia
|120
|52.5
|2.27
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|6 Jul 1961
|England
|123
|50.5
|2.41
|3
|v Australia
|Leeds
|lost
|22 Jul 1938
|England
|128
|63.3
|2.01
|4
|v India
|Leeds
|lost
|19 Jun 1986
|New Zealand
|129
|101.2
|1.27
|3
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|3 Jul 1958
|Pakistan
|131
|65.1
|2.01
|2
|v England
|Leeds
|lost
|5 Jul 1962
- The last time India played at Headingley, they were skittled out for just 78 in their first innings—marking their third-lowest total in England. Interestingly, this ground also witnessed their second-highest Test total in the country: a commanding 628.
- Jasprit Bumrah is just five wickets away from becoming the first Indian to claim 150 Test wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. Among Asian bowlers, only Wasim Akram, with 146, has more.
- Joe Root, meanwhile, has scored 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08 with 10 centuries against India—more than any other batter in Test history. Yet, Bumrah has proved to be his frequent nemesis, dismissing him nine times in the format.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app