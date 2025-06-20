England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test: Who will bat at number 3 spot in Leeds?
1st Test | IND vs ENG Playing 11 LIVE: It is going to be a toss up between Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan for the number 3 batting position.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
As Shubman Gill's era begins in Indian cricket, in his first assignment—India vs England 1st Test—as captain, all eyes are on India's Playing 11 at Headingley in Leeds today. Gill will come out for the toss at 3 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST), and Indian fans will be eagerly waiting to check the Playing 11.
After India’s leadership group—Rishabh Pant and Gill—already explained their batting positions, it remains to be seen who will bat at the crucial number 3 spot in Leeds.
India Playing 11 prediction for 1st Test vs England
All indications suggest that Karun Nair will make a long-awaited return to India’s Test XI, batting at No. 3 in the absence of veterans Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. If confirmed, it will be Nair’s first appearance in the format since 2017.
The final call for the No. 6 slot is expected to favour Nitish Reddy over Sai Sudharsan, with Reddy’s all-round abilities proving valuable during training sessions. Shardul Thakur is likely to slot in at No. 8, rounding out a four-pronged pace attack that includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
England Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India
England named their playing XI two days before the start of Leeds Test, opting for continuity and pace. Vice-captain Ollie Pope has been retained at the crucial No. 3 slot ahead of youngster Jacob Bethell, while Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will lead the pace duties.
England’s line-up also features Chris Woakes in the lower order, giving them valuable all-round depth, and Jamie Smith as the designated wicketkeeper-batter at No. 7. The spin role will be handled by Shoaib Bashir, with Ben Stokes leading the side.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
9:41 AM
India vs England Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: How India's number 3 batting position left vacant?
Batting at no. 4 was a shared call with Gambhir
Following Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir jointly decided on Gill’s role in the new batting order. “We were both clear—he wanted me to bat at No. 4 and I also wanted to bat at that number,” Gill revealed at the pre-match press conference in Leeds.
9:28 AM
India vs England Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Sai Sudharsan or Eswaran or Nair - Who is India's 3?
While the news is coming in that Karun Nair will take the number 3 batting position in India's Playing 11, many cricket pundits want Eswaran to get a chance given his batting prowess in domestic cricket as an opener.
Notably, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to be India's two openers.
Meanwhile, many cricket experts also believe that Sudharsan should get a chance, as he is seen as the future of Indian cricket.
9:23 AM
India vs England Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to Business Standard's live coverage of India vs England Playing 11. All eyes on India's Playing 11 after England announced their Playing 11 two days before the start of the 1st Test. The toss at 3 PM IST will see new India captain Shubman Gill coming out with India's Playing 11 sheet. Before that we will look at what could be the India's XI.
First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST