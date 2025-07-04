Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3:Brook, Smith put up quikfire 100-run stand
2nd Test, ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes was dismissed on a first duck today, which is his first golden duck after 200 innings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 live scorecard
England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 live scorecard Latest Updates

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
4:37 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 319 runs

Over Summary: 0 4 6 4 4 Wd 4; England (1st innings) 160/5 after 32 overs; Jamie Smith 49 (38), Harry Brook 56 (80)
 
Praisdh continues the attack

Ball 6- anther four to end the over

Ball 6- Wide
 
Ball 5- Smith has brought the fight another boundary
 
Ball 4- Smith goes for another boundary
 
Ball 3- Smith now goes big and collects six runs
 
Ball 2- Smith pulls the ball to backward square leg for a boundary
 
Ball 1- Dot ball

4:29 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 450 runs

Over Summary: 0 0 1 4 0 0; England (1st innings) 137/5 after 31 overs; Jamie Smith 27 (32), Harry Brook 56 (80)
 
Siraj continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Cover drive from Brook for four runs
 
Ball 3- Smith takes a single to leg side
 
Ball 2- Smith blocks the ball with full face of the bat. No run
 
Ball 1- Smith plays the ball to mid on for no run

4:24 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 455 runs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 0; England (1st innings) 132/5 after 30 overs; Jamie Smith 26 (29), Harry Brook 52 (77)
 
Prasidh continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball from Krishna to end the over
 
Ball 5- Smith takes a single to point
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Smith with a front foot defence 
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Brook takes a single to wide of cover

4:20 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 457 runs

Over Summary: 1 N 0 3 1 0 1; England (1st innings) 130/5 after 29 overs; Jamie Smith 25 (25), Harry Brook 51 (75)
 
Siraj continues the attack

Ball 6- Brook keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Smith takes a single 
 
Ball 3- Brook takes three run to sweeper cover to complete his fifty

Ball 2- Frontfoot defence from Brooks. No run
 
Ball 2- Brook plays the ball with soft hands for no run, excpet it was a no ball
 
Ball 1- Smith takes a single to deep mid wicket

4:14 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 464 runs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 4 1 1; England (1st innings) 123/5 after 28 overs; Jamie Smith 23 (23), Harry Brook 47 (70)

Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack

Ball 6- Smith keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Brook takes a single to deep backward point
 
Ball 4- Brook cuts the ball between slips to third man for a boundary
 
Ball 3- Brook is playing sensibly here not going for mindless strokes. Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Smith pulls the ball to mid wicket for a single

4:09 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 471 runs

Over Summary: 0 2 0 0 4 1; England (1st innings) 116/5 after 27 overs; Jamie Smith 21 (21), Harry Brook 42 (66)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack

Ball 6- Smith keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Brilliant shot from Smith to sweeper cover for four runs. Akash Deep has looked off colour otday
 
Ball 4- Smith now dabs the ball to point for no run
 
Ball 3- Smith goes for cover drive but failes to get proper connection. No run
 
Ball 2- Smith flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for two runs
 
Ball 1- Smith continues with simple defence. No run

4:04 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 478 runs

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; England (1st innings) 109/5 after 26 overs; Jamie Smith 14 (15), Harry Brook 42 (66)
 
Siraj continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Brook comes out of the crease but only to defend the ball. No run
 
Ball 4- Smith drives the ball to covers for a single
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Smith plays the ball to mid on for no run
 
Ball 1- The wicket is offering good bounce and Inian pacers are using it. Dot ball

4:00 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 479 runs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 1 4 3; England (1st innings) 108/5 after 25 overs; Jamie Smith 13 (11), Harry Brook 42 (64)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack

Ball 6- Smith takes three runs to end the over
 
Ball 5- Smith pulls the ball to deep mid wicket for another bounday. Despite losing wickets England's run rate has only increased
 
Ball 4- Brook takes a single square leg
 
Ball 3- Almost got Brook's outside edge. The ball is moving and this is good news for India
 
Ball 2- Brook comes forward but dabs the ball for no run
 
Ball 1- Smith takes a single to long on. 100 up for England

3:56 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 488 runs

Over Summary: 4 0 0 1 1 4; England (1st innings) 99/5 after 24 overs; Jamie Smith 5 (8), Harry Brook 41 (61)
 
Siraj continues the attack

Ball 6- Brooks ends the over with another boundary
 
Ball 5- Smith flicks the ball to square leg for a single
 
Ball 4- Brook nudges the ball to deep backward square leg for a single
 
Ball 3- Outside off line from Siraj and Brook just lets it go to the keeper
 
Ball 2- Brook now blocks an inswinger from Siraj
 
Ball 1- Beautiful cover drive from Brook and te ball goes straight to extra cover for four runs

3:50 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 498 runs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; England (1st innings) 89/5 after 23 overs; Jamie Smith 4 (7), Harry Brook 32 (56)
 
Akash Deep continues the attack

Ball 6- Another dot to finish the over. Just one from it
 
Ball 5- Smith leans forward and defends the ball to point. No run
 
Ball 4- Akash changes line and goes a little more off, Smith just leaves it for Pant
 
Ball 3- Smith cuts the ball between point and cover but straight to fielder. No run
 
Ball 2- Smith with a simple defence. No run
 
Ball 1- Brook flicks the ball to square leg for a single

3:46 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 499 runs

Over Summary: 0 1 W W 4 0; England (1st innings) 88/5 after 22 overs; Jamie Smith 4 (2), Harry Brook 31 (55)
 
Siraj comes back into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball from Siraj to end the over
 
Ball 5- Boundary. That's one way to deny someone hat-trick. Smith opens the face of the bat and times the ball straight to long off for a boundary
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Siraj on fire, English skipper departs on duck after nicking he short ball from Siraj to Pant. India are on top
 
Ball 3- WICKET. Root is gven caught behind and he is walking off disappointed. India with a perfect start
 
Ball 2- On to the pads goes Siraj and Brook flicks it to backward square leg for a single
 
Ball 1- Brook with a simple defence to start his day

3:35 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England trail by 504 runs

Over Summary: NB 0 0 NB 0 0 0 4; England (1st innings) 83/3 after 21 overs; Joe Root 18 (45), Harry Brook 30 (53)
 
Akash Deep to open the strike for India on day 3
 
Ball 6- Root nudges the ball to deep mid wicket for a boundary
 
Ball 5- Akash takes the fifth stump line and Root is happy to leave
 
Ball 4- Root is keeping things quite in the over

Ball 3- Brilliant out swinger from Akash and he almost got Root caught behind. No run
 
Ball 3- A little bit of bounce from Akash and Root just blocks it. It was also a No ball
 
Ball 2- Root opens the face of bat and plays the ball to mid on for no run
 
Ball 1- Akash starts the day with a straight ball and Root just defends it

Ball 1- No ball

3:29 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action underway

The action for the third day of the second Test between India and England is now underway.

3:20 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timings

The action for the third day of the second Test between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

3:11 PM

2nd Test Day 3 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 2 recap

Shubman Gill delivered a batting masterclass, scoring a sensational 269 – the highest-ever Test score by an Indian captain – to power India to a commanding total of 587. Supported well by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Gill remained unflustered despite England’s various tactics, including short-ball ploys and defensive field settings.
 
England’s bowlers struggled on a flat pitch, and Gill looked set for a triple century before falling to a tired shot. After his dismissal, the innings wrapped up quickly.
 
In response, England were rocked early by Akash Deep, who struck twice in two balls, and Mohammed Siraj, who removed Zak Crawley. Joe Root and Harry Brook survived some nervy moments to guide England to 77/3 at stumps, but with a huge deficit still looming, the hosts remain under serious pressure heading into Day 3.
