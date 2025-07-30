5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman, Stokes to address media shortly

ALSO READ: Blow-by-blow account of Gambhir vs Curator spat | IND vs ENG 5th Test The 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy has reached its endgame, with India and England set to face each other in the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval, London, starting Thursday, July 31. The hosts currently lead the series 2-1, which means they will not end on the losing side even if they drop the final game. On the other hand, all is on the line for the visitors, who need nothing less than a win to end the series on equal terms.

ALSO READ: 5th Test Playing 11: England could rest archer for Atkinson at The Oval The last Test at Manchester saw some high-tension drama on the final day when India refused to shake hands with English skipper Ben Stokes. Although India eventually agreed to a draw, it was not before their two all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who batted for almost the full day, completed their centuries to save the match.

India will have the momentum going into the final Test, but England will leave no stone unturned to end the series in their favour. Today, both the captains—Indian captain Shubman Gill and English captain Ben Stokes—will sit for one final pre-match press conference of the series and are expected to answer questions around the ongoing controversies and their playing XI strategy.

Will Bumrah play at The Oval?

The biggest question for Indian skipper Shubman Gill would be whether his ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play the all-important match at The Oval or not. Before the series, it was reported that Bumrah would play only three Tests, and he has already featured in three of the four so far. However, his inclusion will also depend on the fitness level of other bowlers. The inclusion of an extra spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav will also be a point of discussion in the presser today.

Injury demons haunt England?

While India have been suffering from injuries throughout the series, England are also expected to feel the same heat in the final match. Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and skipper Ben Stokes himself looked uncomfortable on the final two days of the Manchester Test, which means we can expect England to make changes for the final Test. Stokes is also expected to be fired upon with questions regarding the handshake incident and his comments after the match.