5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman, Stokes to address media shortly

Both captains are expected to address questions surrounding the injuries in their squad and their planned playing XI for the final Test of the series
The 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy has reached its endgame, with India and England set to face each other in the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval, London, starting Thursday, July 31. The hosts currently lead the series 2-1, which means they will not end on the losing side even if they drop the final game. On the other hand, all is on the line for the visitors, who need nothing less than a win to end the series on equal terms.
The last Test at Manchester saw some high-tension drama on the final day when India refused to shake hands with English skipper Ben Stokes. Although India eventually agreed to a draw, it was not before their two all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who batted for almost the full day, completed their centuries to save the match.
India will have the momentum going into the final Test, but England will leave no stone unturned to end the series in their favour. Today, both the captains—Indian captain Shubman Gill and English captain Ben Stokes—will sit for one final pre-match press conference of the series and are expected to answer questions around the ongoing controversies and their playing XI strategy.
Will Bumrah play at The Oval?
The biggest question for Indian skipper Shubman Gill would be whether his ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play the all-important match at The Oval or not. Before the series, it was reported that Bumrah would play only three Tests, and he has already featured in three of the four so far. However, his inclusion will also depend on the fitness level of other bowlers. The inclusion of an extra spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav will also be a point of discussion in the presser today.
Injury demons haunt England?
While India have been suffering from injuries throughout the series, England are also expected to feel the same heat in the final match. Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and skipper Ben Stokes himself looked uncomfortable on the final two days of the Manchester Test, which means we can expect England to make changes for the final Test. Stokes is also expected to be fired upon with questions regarding the handshake incident and his comments after the match.
Check all the live updates of the pre-match press conference of the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy here.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Press Conference LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir spat with Oval curator
On Wednesday, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir had an heated argument with Oval pitch curator. Sitanshu Kotak while addressing the media on Tuesday, said that the argument started when curator asked Gambhir to stay 2.5m away from wicket in rude manner which was the reason behind the start of the argument.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Press Conference LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah play at Oval?
The biggest question for the final match is about inclusion of ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Wednesday said that Bumrah is fit but did not comment he will play or not. But the latest media reports suggestes the Bumrah will be replaced by Akash Deep for the Oval Test.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Press Conference LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the pre-match press conference for the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India at The Oval, London. The skippers of both sides will address the media today and are expected to answer questions about their playing XIs and the controversies surrounding the series. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the presser.
