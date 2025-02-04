IND vs ENG: Gill confirms Varun Chakravarthy's addition to IND's ODI squad

The Indian cricket team, just two days before the start of a three-match ODI series against England, has made a significant change in its set-up, as the Men in Blue have decided to add in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the squad for the ODI series. Speculation about Varun's possible inclusion had been circulating since Tuesday afternoon after he was seen with the Indian players during the practice session for the first ODI. However, India’s ODI vice-captain put an end to the rumours by confirming Varun’s inclusion in the ODI squad during a media interaction in the evening after the practice session.

Chakravarthy’s possible inclusion in Champions Trophy squad

With the Champions Trophy squad finalisation deadline set for February 12, there is a possibility that Chakravarthy could replace one of the four specialist spinners. Reports suggest that either Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar may make way for him, depending on his performance in the upcoming ODIs.

Despite being named Player of the Series after picking up 14 wickets in five T20Is against England, Chakravarthy was initially left out of both the ODI squad and the Champions Trophy team. However, his strong form has prompted the selectors to reconsider their decision.

Pressure on other spinners

Currently, India has three finger spinners—two left-armers, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, and one right-arm off-spinner, Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav remains the only wrist-spinner in the squad as he returns to international cricket following sports hernia surgery in October 2024.

A media report also stated that since Chakravarthy does not play red-ball cricket, and with India’s domestic white-ball season concluded, his next assignment would be the Indian Premier League (IPL) in late March. Keeping him active with the ODI squad would allow him to maintain form and fitness.

Will Chakravarthy get an ODI spot?

Although he has been included in the squad, Chakravarthy has yet to be named in the playing XI for the three-match ODI series against England. A decision on his Champions Trophy inclusion will depend on discussions between the team management and the selection committee.

Improved performance and tactical advantage

Chakravarthy has significantly improved since his 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, where he struggled on the flat Dubai pitches. Over time, he has worked on increasing over-spin to add more variety to his deliveries.

His recent form suggests he could be a valuable asset, especially with India set to play all Champions Trophy league matches in Dubai. His impressive T20I series against England, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with an average of 9.85, has raised his stock as a potential game-changer.