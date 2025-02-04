IND vs ENG: Gill confirms Varun Chakravarthy's addition to IND's ODI squad

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The speculation of Varun joining the ODI squad was swirling after the spinner was seen attending India's practice session in Nagpur on Tuesday

Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
The Indian cricket team, just two days before the start of a three-match ODI series against England, has made a significant change in its set-up, as the Men in Blue have decided to add in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the squad for the ODI series. Speculation about Varun's possible inclusion had been circulating since Tuesday afternoon after he was seen with the Indian players during the practice session for the first ODI. However, India’s ODI vice-captain put an end to the rumours by confirming Varun’s inclusion in the ODI squad during a media interaction in the evening after the practice session.
 
Chakravarthy’s possible inclusion in Champions Trophy squad 
With the Champions Trophy squad finalisation deadline set for February 12, there is a possibility that Chakravarthy could replace one of the four specialist spinners. Reports suggest that either Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar may make way for him, depending on his performance in the upcoming ODIs.
 
Despite being named Player of the Series after picking up 14 wickets in five T20Is against England, Chakravarthy was initially left out of both the ODI squad and the Champions Trophy team. However, his strong form has prompted the selectors to reconsider their decision. 
 
Pressure on other spinners 

Currently, India has three finger spinners—two left-armers, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, and one right-arm off-spinner, Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav remains the only wrist-spinner in the squad as he returns to international cricket following sports hernia surgery in October 2024.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
A media report also stated that since Chakravarthy does not play red-ball cricket, and with India’s domestic white-ball season concluded, his next assignment would be the Indian Premier League (IPL) in late March. Keeping him active with the ODI squad would allow him to maintain form and fitness.
 
Will Chakravarthy get an ODI spot? 
Although he has been included in the squad, Chakravarthy has yet to be named in the playing XI for the three-match ODI series against England. A decision on his Champions Trophy inclusion will depend on discussions between the team management and the selection committee.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
Improved performance and tactical advantage 
Chakravarthy has significantly improved since his 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, where he struggled on the flat Dubai pitches. Over time, he has worked on increasing over-spin to add more variety to his deliveries.
 
His recent form suggests he could be a valuable asset, especially with India set to play all Champions Trophy league matches in Dubai. His impressive T20I series against England, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with an average of 9.85, has raised his stock as a potential game-changer.
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

