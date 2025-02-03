IND vs ENG ODI series: Full list of venues and India's win-loss record

After clinching the T20I series 4-1, India is set to host England for a three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 6. The first match will be held in Nagpur, followed by the second and third ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively.
The series serves as the final preparation for both India and England before they head to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy later this month. Before the action begins, let’s take a look at India’s ODI record at the three scheduled venues.
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
The first ODI will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Since hosting its first ODI in 2009 (India vs Australia), the venue has witnessed six ODIs, with India winning five and losing one.
- India’s only ODI defeat in Nagpur: Against South Africa in 2011 (lost by three wickets).
- England’s record in Nagpur: Played one match, winning against the Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup (won by six wickets).
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
The second ODI will take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, one of India's oldest cricket venues. The first-ever ODI at this stadium was played in 1982.
- India’s record in Cuttack: Played 17 ODIs, winning 13 and losing four.
- India vs England in Cuttack: Five ODIs – India won three, England won two.
- England’s other ODI in Cuttack: Defeated Pakistan in 1989 (won by four wickets).
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The final ODI will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India’s largest cricket stadium. Previously known as Motera Cricket Stadium, it was renamed in 2021. The venue hosted its first ODI in 1984 (India vs Australia).
India’s record in Ahmedabad: Played 20 ODIs, winning 11 and losing nine.
- India’s last ODI in Ahmedabad: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, where India lost to Australia by six wickets.
- England’s record in Ahmedabad: Played four ODIs, winning three and losing one.
- India vs England at this venue: The third ODI of this series will be the first time England faces India in Ahmedabad.
As the ODI series unfolds, England will look to bounce back from their T20I loss, while India aims to maintain their dominance at home.
India vs England ODIs schedule:
|Date
|Match Details
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Feb 06, Thu
|India vs England, 1st ODI
|1:30 PM
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|Feb 09, Sun
|India vs England, 2nd ODI
|1:30 PM
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Feb 12, Wed
|India vs England, 3rd ODI
|1:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad