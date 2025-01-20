IND vs ENG: Shami attends India's practice session with strapped knee

After a disappointing outing with the red ball in Australia, the men in blue are set to return to the ground with a white-ball assignment against England, starting with a five-match T20 international series from Wednesday, January 22. The squad announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier saw the experienced Indian pacer Mohammed Shami making his way back into the team after spending over a year on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained after the ICC World Cup 2023. The pacer was due to return during the India vs Australia Test series, but an unfortunate knee injury delayed his return to the international circuit a little longer. However, he is now ready to get back into the Indian jersey with the first T20 international against England and was even seen sweating it out during India’s practice session on Sunday.

While his participation in the practise session brings a breath of fresh air to the Indian dugout, the pacer was seen limping out of the ground at one point, only to return with a strapped knee, which may raise a few concerns.

A cautious start under supervision

Shami began his practice session with a gradual warm-up under the watchful guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel. Initially running in with short strides, he focused on finding his rhythm, bowling for nearly an hour. Following this, he participated in a light fielding drill to test the stability of his knee.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit continues to lead; Bumrah, Shami included Despite visible caution in his movements, Shami soon picked up intensity, bowling at full tilt in the nets. He challenged young batters like Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma with deliveries that displayed bounce and movement, offering a glimpse of his vintage form.

Sstrapped knees raising concerns

After an intense net session, Shami moved to a separate length-bowling practice area where he worked closely with Morkel. The duo focused on specific lengths, with Shami displaying impressive accuracy by repeatedly hitting the stumps during the drill. He later joined teammates Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana to exchange ideas and discuss strategies.

Although he briefly appeared uncomfortable, limping slightly as he returned to the dressing room, Shami quickly rejoined his teammates on the ground. He managed his workload carefully, taking time to engage with his colleagues while keeping an eye on his fitness.

Agarkar on Shami’s return

Shami’s return to the T20I squad comes at a crucial time as India looks to strengthen its pace department ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan. With Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness uncertain, selectors view Shami’s experience and skill as vital assets for the tournament.

Ajit Agarkar explained that Shami’s exclusion from the longer formats was primarily due to concerns about his knee. He noted that Shami had performed well in domestic white-ball tournaments, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, proving his readiness for limited-overs cricket.