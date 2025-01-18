ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India skipper aims to retain the title

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is set to kick off on January 18 in Malaysia, uniting 16 teams from across five continents in a celebration of young cricketing talent. This landmark tournament offers a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills on the global stage. Captains from debutant and seasoned teams alike expressed immense pride and enthusiasm, describing the event as a dream come true and a unique opportunity, with defending champions India aiming to retain their title and debutant teams eager to make history.

Teams draw inspiration from Asia Cup

Several teams arrive in Malaysia with valuable experience from the inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup. Bangladesh captain Sumaiya Akter reflected on the enjoyment her team had in exploring Malaysia’s rich culture and diversity during the tournament. She said they were eager to return and compete in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s skipper, Manudi Nanayakkara, noted that the Asia Cup had provided her team with crucial exposure, adding that their recent matches against Bangladesh had further strengthened their preparations.

Defending champions India eye title defence

India, the defending champions, aim to replicate their 2023 success under the leadership of Niki Prasad. Prasad expressed a clear objective to win the tournament and retain the title, adding that the team was determined to play a brand of cricket that would make their country proud.

New Zealand and Australia seek redemption

New Zealand, who were semi-finalists in 2023, aim to capitalise on lessons learned. Captain Tash Wakelin explained that the tournament offered invaluable experience to develop both individually and as a team. She emphasised that leaving with a deeper understanding of their own games and stronger aspirations for the future would be a significant achievement.

Australia’s captain, Lucy Hamilton, highlighted the team’s preparations, which included competing in tri-series tournaments in Sri Lanka and Brisbane. She said these experiences helped the team grow and adjust to challenging conditions, adding that their main goal was to reach the final and claim the trophy.

Debutants ready to make their mark

Debutant teams—Nigeria, Samoa, Nepal, and the USA—view the tournament as a historic opportunity. Nigeria’s captain, Lucky Piety Ebosetale, described it as a chance to play on a global stage, perform at their best, and leave a lasting legacy for their country.

Nepal's captain, Puja Mahato, spoke about the rigorous preparations her team underwent, mentioning intense training sessions and efforts to fine-tune their strategies.

Returning teams aim to break new ground

Teams like Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies aim to improve on their previous performances. Scotland’s captain, Niamh Muir, stated her team’s focus on reaching the group stage and progressing further than before.

South Africa’s Kayla Reyneke, returning from the inaugural edition, shared that her team was excited to experience new conditions in Malaysia and hoped to go beyond their previous results.

West Indies captain Samara Ramnath emphasised her team’s goal of playing fearless cricket, representing their region with pride, and striving to bring home the trophy.

United by a common goal

Across all teams, captains have highlighted the pride and responsibility of representing their nations on a global stage. The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup promises a thrilling display of youthful talent, determination, and sportsmanship as the tournament begins in Malaysia.