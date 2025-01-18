Rohit Sharma questions BCCI's new diktat, seeks clarity on family clause

India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed reservations about the BCCI’s newly proposed 10-point disciplinary guidelines, particularly a clause limiting family visits during long tours. The guidelines, drafted under the influence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, have raised concerns within the team, with players questioning their impact on personal well-being. Rohit, overheard discussing the issue with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, emphasised the need for clarity and dialogue. Family travel clause causes discontent One of the most contentious points in the guidelines is the restriction on family visits during extended tours. Under the new rule, families will only be allowed to join players for a maximum of 14 days, with any deviations requiring explicit approval from coach Gambhir. This clause has reportedly not been well received by players, who feel it may hinder their personal time and well-being during lengthy tours. Rohit Sharma was overheard expressing discomfort about this policy, stating that he would need to discuss it with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to address players' concerns.

Rohit’s concerns and private conversation

During a press conference, Rohit was seen talking to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar about the new policy, humorously remarking that he would have to meet with the secretary to discuss family travel arrangements. His comment, intended for Agarkar, was caught on the microphone, offering the media a glimpse into the team’s ongoing concerns. Rohit also questioned the validity of the guidelines, asking, “Has it come from the official handle of the BCCI?”

BCCI defends the guidelines

In response to growing queries, Ajit Agarkar, a member of the review committee, explained that the BCCI has been examining various aspects of team management, including the implementation of these protocols. Agarkar downplayed the concerns, stating that the guidelines are part of a broader effort to improve team cohesion and discipline. He emphasised that these measures are not punitive but are aimed at ensuring consistency and professionalism within the national setup.

Protocol or punishment?

While some former players have stated that such rules have always been part of team protocols, Agarkar clarified that the guidelines are now being formalised for greater clarity. He noted that while some of these rules have been in place for a long time, officially outlining them aims to refine team operations and align players with national expectations.

Rohit on his relationship with Gambhir Addressing speculation about his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma clarified that the two share a strong understanding of their roles. He stated that once on the field, he has complete autonomy as captain, with Gambhir offering full trust. Rohit explained that their strategies and discussions take place off the field, while on the ground, he is responsible for the team's performance, with both trusting each other’s approach.

Moving forward with clarity and trust

As the debate over the new guidelines continues, the Indian team will seek a resolution that balances players' needs and management’s expectations. Rohit’s open concerns and Agarkar’s defence of the policy highlight the delicate balancing act the BCCI must navigate to ensure discipline and harmony within the squad.

(With PTI inputs)