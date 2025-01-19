Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 3: Hosts look to extend lead in Multan

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma questions BCCI's new diktat, seeks clarity on family clause Day 3 of the 1st Test match between hosts Pakistan and West Indies will see Pakistan batter continue to extend their lead today with Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam new to the crease at the Multan Cricket stadium. Pakistan's briiliance with the ball gave them a chance to start the 2nd innings in the lead and have extended it to 202 runs till now. Saud will try to complete his hundred this time after missing out last time round while Kamran would himself look to contribute well in the partnership.

Sajid, Noman shine for Pakistan

It was Sajid and Noman who spun all kinds of webs around the Windies batting lineup, taking 9 of the 10 wickets in the 1st innings. While Noman picked up his 7th fifer for the country, Sajid too went ahead to get 4 to his name. Abrar finished the job for the hosts by picking the last wicket which saw WI struggle and get bundled out at just 137 in the end.

West Indies would have to be quick in terms of taking wickets as they cannot afford another big total for them to chase on a track that is helping the spinners a lot from Day 1 itself.

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 will not be broadcast in India.

For viewers in India, the live streaming of the PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 2 will be available on the FanCode app and website.