IND vs ENG: India register biggest T20I win over England in Mumbai

India, after keeping England winless in a bilateral T20I series for over a decade by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead with their win in the fourth T20 in Pune, finished the five-match T20 series on a high. They won the fifth match in Mumbai on Sunday by a huge margin of 150 runs, sealing the series with a final scoreline of 4-1. This is India’s biggest win over England by margin of runs in a T20 international. Their previous best against the Three Lions was a 90-run victory in Colombo in 2012.

India’s biggest wins over England in T20Is (Runs)

Margin Ground Date 150 runs Wankhede 02-Feb-25 90 runs Colombo (RPS) 23-Sep-12 75 runs Bengaluru 01-Feb-17 68 runs Providence 27-Jun-24 50 runs Southampton 07-Jul-22 49 runs Birmingham 09-Jul-22 36 runs Ahmedabad 20-Mar-21 18 runs Durban 19-Sep-07 15 runs Pune 31-Jan-25 8 runs Ahmedabad 18-Mar-21 5 runs Nagpur 29-Jan-17

England’s biggest defeats in T20Is

Meanwhile, India’s two biggest wins over England are also England’s two biggest defeats in T20 internationals by margin of runs. After India, England’s heaviest loss came against South Africa in 2022, when the Proteas beat them by 90 runs. England’s biggest margin of defeats in T20Is (Runs)

Second biggest loss for a full member nation

India’s 150-run win over England is also the second-largest margin of defeat for any full member nation of the ICC. The top spot in this unwanted list belongs to New Zealand, who lost to India by 169 runs in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Biggest defeats by runs for a full member nation in T20Is