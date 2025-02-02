Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG: India register biggest T20I win over England in Mumbai

England's loss against India in Mumbai is also their biggest defeat in T20I cricket

Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
India, after keeping England winless in a bilateral T20I series for over a decade by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead with their win in the fourth T20 in Pune, finished the five-match T20 series on a high. They won the fifth match in Mumbai on Sunday by a huge margin of 150 runs, sealing the series with a final scoreline of 4-1. This is India’s biggest win over England by margin of runs in a T20 international. Their previous best against the Three Lions was a 90-run victory in Colombo in 2012.
 
India’s biggest wins over England in T20Is (Runs) 
Margin Ground Date
150 runs Wankhede 02-Feb-25
90 runs Colombo (RPS) 23-Sep-12
75 runs Bengaluru 01-Feb-17
68 runs Providence 27-Jun-24
50 runs Southampton 07-Jul-22
49 runs Birmingham 09-Jul-22
36 runs Ahmedabad 20-Mar-21
18 runs Durban 19-Sep-07
15 runs Pune 31-Jan-25
8 runs Ahmedabad 18-Mar-21
5 runs Nagpur 29-Jan-17
 
England’s biggest defeats in T20Is 
Meanwhile, India’s two biggest wins over England are also England’s two biggest defeats in T20 internationals by margin of runs. After India, England’s heaviest loss came against South Africa in 2022, when the Proteas beat them by 90 runs.  England’s biggest margin of defeats in T20Is (Runs)
 
Margin Opposition Ground Date
150 runs India Wankhede 02-Feb-25
90 runs India Colombo (RPS) 23-Sep-12
90 runs South Africa Southampton 31-Jul-22
84 runs South Africa Centurion 15-Nov-09
84 runs Australia Sydney 02-Feb-14
77 runs Australia Sydney 09-Jan-07
75 runs India Bengaluru 01-Feb-17
74 runs New Zealand Birmingham 03-Sep-23
68 runs India Providence 27-Jun-24
58 runs South Africa Cardiff 28-Jul-22
55 runs New Zealand Hamilton 12-Feb-13
 

Second biggest loss for a full member nation 
India’s 150-run win over England is also the second-largest margin of defeat for any full member nation of the ICC. The top spot in this unwanted list belongs to New Zealand, who lost to India by 169 runs in Ahmedabad in 2023.
 
Biggest defeats by runs for a full member nation in T20Is 
Margin Team  Oppostiton Ground Year
168 runs New Zealand India Ahmedabad 2023
150 runs England India Wankhede 2025
143 runs West Indies Pakistan Karachi 2018
143 runs Ireland India Dublin 2018
137 runs West Indies England Basseterre 2019
135 runs South Africa India Johannesburg 2024
 
Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

