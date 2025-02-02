India vs England ODI series full schedule, squads and live streaming

After keeping their T20 winning streak against England alive by securing their 17th successive T20I series win at home, the India cricket team is now ready to host the English side for a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

The Men in Blue played only three ODIs in 2024, out of which they tied one and lost two. They last won an ODI match in the form of a victory over New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal. However, Rohit Sharma and his men will hope to move on from the past and get back to winning ways in the ODI format by securing the series against England before heading to Dubai for the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025 later this month.

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting predicts who will play the Champions Trophy 2025 final The biggest question for India is whether skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will add some runs to their tally before the ICC event, after a long string of underwhelming outings, including a failed return in the Ranji Trophy. Another concern is whether Jasprit Bumrah, who has been added to the squad for the third ODI, will be match-ready. If he fails to play, it will raise further doubts over his participation in the Champions Trophy.

England, on the other hand, will also look to shrug off the T20 series loss against India and aim to build winning momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy.

India vs England ODI venues:

Nagpur

Cuttack

Ahmedabad

India vs England ODI schedule:

Date Match Details Time (IST) Venue Feb 06, Thu India vs England, 1st ODI 1:30 PM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur Feb 09, Sun India vs England, 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Feb 12, Wed India vs England, 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs England ODI squads:

India ODI squad vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

England ODI squad for India tour: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

India vs England ODI series schedule, live telecast, and streaming details: When does the India vs England ODI series start?

The India vs England ODI series will kick off on Thursday, February 6.

What time will the toss be held during the India vs England ODI series?

The toss for the India vs England ODI series will take place at 1 PM IST.

What are the match timings for the India vs England ODI series?

The ODI matches between India and England will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England ODI series live in India?

The India vs England ODI series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India vs England ODI series in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England ODI series will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.