IND vs ENG ODI series: Full list of venues and India's win-loss record

After clinching the T20I series 4-1, India is set to host England for a three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 6. The first match will be held in Nagpur, followed by the second and third ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

The first ODI will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Since hosting its first ODI in 2009 (India vs Australia), the venue has witnessed six ODIs, with India winning five and losing one.

The series serves as the final preparation for both India and England before they head to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy later this month. Before the action begins, let’s take a look at India’s ODI record at the three scheduled venues.