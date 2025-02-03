Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG ODI series: Full list of venues and India's win-loss record

IND vs ENG ODI series: Full list of venues and India's win-loss record

Of the three venues in the upcoming ODI series, India and England have faced each other only once before in Cuttack

IND vs ENG ODI series
IND vs ENG ODI series
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After clinching the T20I series 4-1, India is set to host England for a three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 6. The first match will be held in Nagpur, followed by the second and third ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively.
 
The series serves as the final preparation for both India and England before they head to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy later this month. Before the action begins, let’s take a look at India’s ODI record at the three scheduled venues. 
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
The first ODI will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Since hosting its first ODI in 2009 (India vs Australia), the venue has witnessed six ODIs, with India winning five and losing one.
  • India’s only ODI defeat in Nagpur: Against South Africa in 2011 (lost by three wickets).
  • England’s record in Nagpur: Played one match, winning against the Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup (won by six wickets).
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
The second ODI will take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, one of India's oldest cricket venues. The first-ever ODI at this stadium was played in 1982.
  • India’s record in Cuttack: Played 17 ODIs, winning 13 and losing four.
  • India vs England in Cuttack: Five ODIs – India won three, England won two.
  • England’s other ODI in Cuttack: Defeated Pakistan in 1989 (won by four wickets).

Also Read

De Villiers to Kohli: Check list of players with fastest centuries in ODIs

IND vs ENG: Buttler seeks redemption in ODI series after T20I controversy

IND vs ENG: Gambhir defends India's high-risk, high-reward approach in T20s

IND vs ENG: Abhishek opens up about Yuvraj effect in his batting approach

IND vs ENG: Abhishek powers India to highest powerplay score in T20s

 
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The final ODI will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India’s largest cricket stadium. Previously known as Motera Cricket Stadium, it was renamed in 2021. The venue hosted its first ODI in 1984 (India vs Australia).
 
India’s record in Ahmedabad: Played 20 ODIs, winning 11 and losing nine.
  • India’s last ODI in Ahmedabad: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, where India lost to Australia by six wickets.
  • England’s record in Ahmedabad: Played four ODIs, winning three and losing one.
  • India vs England at this venue: The third ODI of this series will be the first time England faces India in Ahmedabad.
As the ODI series unfolds, England will look to bounce back from their T20I loss, while India aims to maintain their dominance at home.
 
India vs England ODIs schedule: 
Date Match Details Time (IST) Venue
Feb 06, Thu India vs England, 1st ODI 1:30 PM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Feb 09, Sun India vs England, 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Feb 12, Wed India vs England, 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

International Masters League 2025 to feature Gayle, Ntini and Panesar

WPL 2025: UP Warriorz and RCB announce replacements for injured Healy, Kate

SA20: Table toppers MI Cape Town thrash Pretoria Capitals by 95 runs

IND vs ENG: India register biggest T20I win over England in Mumbai

U19 Women's World Cup final: India defend their crown, beat SA by 9 wickets

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story