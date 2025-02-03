Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WPL 2025: UP Warriorz and RCB announce replacements for injured Healy, Kate

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of WPL 2025 due to a foot injury

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
The highly anticipated third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin on February 14 in Vadodara, with teams making last-minute changes to their squads. UP Warriorz have brought in West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry as a replacement for Alyssa Healy, who has been ruled out due to injury. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Heather Graham and Kim Garth after Sophie Devine and Kate Cross opted out for personal reasons. As franchises finalise their squads, the stage is set for an action-packed tournament featuring some of the best talent in women’s cricket.
 
Chinelle Henry replaces injured Alyssa Healy in UP Warriorz squad 
UP Warriorz have signed West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry as a replacement for Alyssa Healy, who has been ruled out of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) due to a foot injury.
 
Healy, who was expected to lead the franchise, shared her disappointment over missing the tournament, stating that although she was upset, she was also looking forward to some downtime to focus on recovery.
 
Henry, who has played 62 T20Is for West Indies, has scored 473 runs and taken 22 wickets in the format. The all-rounder joins UP Warriorz for  Rs 30 lakh. 

RCB rope in Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements 
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made crucial squad changes, signing Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross.
 
Devine has opted out of the tournament indefinitely to focus on her well-being. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) stated that her health takes priority and that this decision was made in consultation with player welfare experts.
 
Meanwhile, England’s Kate Cross will miss the WPL due to a back injury. Graham, who has played five T20Is, and Garth, a seasoned Australian international, both join RCB for  Rs 30 lakh each.  (With PTI inputs)
First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

