IND vs ENG: Ponting picks Arshdeep in India's Playing 11 for first Test

Former Australian captain and current Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has expressed strong confidence that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will make his Test debut in the opening match of India's upcoming series against England. Arshdeep, who earned his maiden Test call-up last week, has been a standout performer in T20 internationals over the last four years and is India's leading wicket-taker in that format. Ponting, having closely worked with Arshdeep at Punjab Kings, believes the selectors have made a smart choice by including him alongside established pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The former Australian skipper highlighted the value of a left-arm fast bowler in English conditions, where swing and seam movement often play a crucial role.

Ponting endorses Arshdeep’s inclusion in Test squad

Ricky Ponting conveyed that Arshdeep is likely to feature in the playing XI for the first Test, scheduled to begin on June 20 in Leeds. He pointed out that India already boasts strong pace options with Bumrah and Siraj, but adding a quality left-arm bowler like Arshdeep would bring variety and balance to the attack. According to Ponting, Arshdeep’s ability to present the seam effectively and swing the ball would be a significant asset in England’s traditionally bowler-friendly conditions. Having played county cricket before, Arshdeep is familiar with the Dukes ball, which is used in England, further enhancing his suitability for the challenge.

Arshdeep’s skillset and IPL performance highlighted

Ponting also noted Arshdeep’s success with the new ball in the IPL, where he has consistently troubled batsmen during powerplays. With 18 wickets in the current IPL season, Arshdeep ranks among the top wicket-takers in the powerplay overs. Ponting emphasised that this shows the youngster’s capability to deliver under pressure with the white ball, reinforcing the rationale behind his selection for the Test squad. He suggested that Arshdeep is entering the prime years of his career and is well equipped to handle the rigours of Test cricket, making him a valuable addition to India’s pace attack for the England series.