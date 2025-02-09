IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma back to his best, hits 32nd ODI hundred in Cuttack

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has once again proved that form is temporary and class is permanent. The 'Hitman' shrugged off his recent poor form and went on to smash his 32nd ODi century in the 2nd ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.Walking out in the middle with a target of 305 runs on the board in the 2nd innings, Rohit looked right in the mood from the very first ball and smashed a few big hits in the beginning of the powerplay. He didn't look like the batter who got out at 2 in the last ODI in Nagpur and completed his century in 76 deliveries.His blazing knock included 9 fours and 7 sixes as well making the fans roar louder than ever on each and every boundary he scored for the Men in Blue on the night.He ultimately had to make his way back at 119 runs after a mistimed shot went high up in the air and was caught at mid on.With the match being interrupted in the middle because of a floodlight failure, the break in momentum didn't affect Rohit at all it seemed as he continued to hit all over the field with fans also getting the chance to enjoy his trademark pull shot on the night.Rohit coming back in form is a good news for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with fans hoping that the Indian skipper will bring the trophy home this year in the 50-over format as well.

Earlier in the match, Joe Root and Ben Duckett both played vital knocks, scoring 69 and 65 runs respectively, while Liam Livingstone contributed with a quickfire 41, helping England set a daunting total of 304 in 49.5 overs.

