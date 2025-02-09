Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli flops again, dismissed for 5 runs in Cuttack

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli flops again, dismissed for 5 runs in Cuttack

Adil Rashid again managed to send the Indian star batter back to the pavilion via LBW.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli fails to make a mark on his ODI return to the Indian team as he is dismissed for just 5 runs in the 2nd ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.  It was Adil Rashid again who managed to send the Indian star batter back to the pavilion via LBW. As the ball spun outwards and away from Kohli, it appeared to have taken a knick off Kohli's bat and was caught by the wicket keeper. The loud appeal by the English players forced the umpire to take a review which showed a spike when the ball travelled across the bat.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ends his dry run with fiery fifty in Cuttack  Virat himself was looking confident about not being out earlier, but seeing the review on the big screen shocked him too as he looked in disbelief and had to walk back to the dugout.

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ends his dry run with fiery fifty in Cuttack

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI interrupted due to failure of floodlights in Cuttack

Karunaratne

Former SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne retires, ICC praises his commitment

IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG: England to fly in Banton as cover for injured Jacob Bethell

Australia cricket team

WTC points table: Australia finish marginally behind table-toppers SA

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon