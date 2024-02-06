Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Vaughan slams England for Abu Dhabi trip before 3rd Test

IND vs ENG: Vaughan slams England for Abu Dhabi trip before 3rd Test

Michael Atherton revealed that the England team will enjoy the break in Abu Dhabi and have some golf swings. The India vs England Test series is level at 1-1 after first two tests.

Michael Vaughan on England Abu Dhabi trip
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
England former captain Michael Vaughan slammed the Ben Stokes' England cricket team for spending the 10-day break between Vizag and Rajkot Test in Abu Dhabi.

In a podcast show for Sky Sports, Michael Atherton revealed that the England team will enjoy the break in Abu Dhabi and will have some golf swings. The India vs England Test series is level at 1-1 after first two Tests.

In a column for the Telegraph, Vaughan lambasted on English thought process.

"One thing I don’t like is that England look set to leave India to return to Abu Dhabi in the break between the second and third Tests. I think this feeds into a rather dated viewing of touring India that we sometimes have. It used to be harder, but now the hotels are magnificent, the food is great, and you are looked after like royalty. And yes, there are golf courses,” Michael Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.


“There’s been talk about England’s preparation largely taking place outside India, in Abu Dhabi, and not including any warm-up games. I don’t mind that at all,” he added.

Notably, England's bazball approach has made Test cricket interesting and a riveting competition between bat and ball. 

In the last decade, it has been observed that the team winning the most number of sessions during a Test match eventually ends up on the winning side. However, England emerged victorious in the Hyderabad Test despite losing most sessions.

India though made a stupendous comeback in the second Test on the back of Jasprit Bumrah's superb's display of reverse swing.

With three matches left in the series, the India vs England Tests are expected to be one of the best series played in India in recent times.

India vs England: Top five batters after first two Tests

Top five bowlers in India vs England Test series
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 2 57.5 347 15 10.67 160 1 1
2 Tom Hartley 2 96.2 578 14 24.57 344 1 1
3 Ravichandran Ashwin 2 80 480 9 36.33 327 - -
4 Rehan Ahmed 2 71.3 429 8 36.38 291 - -
5 James Anderson 1 35 210 5 15.2 76 - -

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

