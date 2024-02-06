IND vs ENG: Here's why Ben Stokes' men went to Abu Dhabi before Rajkot Test

The England cricket team left India during the 10-day break before the 3rd Test, which starts on February 15, in Rajkot. Ben Stokes' men will stay in Abu Dhabi, where they had a pre-India tour camp, with their families and play some golf.

In Rajkot, a riveting contest between bat and ball is expected, like the first two Tests. England notched up a famous win after conceding a 190-run lead in Hyderabad. Then, Jasprit Bumrah depicted the skill of reverse swing on the spin-friendly wicket and helped India level the series.

Usually, the visiting team in India uses the extended break between the two Tests to prepare and get used to the conditions. However, England opted to return to their base camp in Abu Dhabi.

This analogy of cricket has a little defence now a days. Despite England's preparations for spin-friendly conditions in India, the Three Lions were bamboozled by the reverse swing of Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs England 3rd Test match facts



Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Monday, February 19, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM (Feb 15)

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

While talking to Sky Sports, Ben Duckett narrated the reason.

He said, "In India you are generally hotel bound. The luxury of being in Abu Dhabi is that you can go out. If we practice in India,, we don't get Ashwin, Jadeja or Axar to bowl to us in nets. We will get a 15-year-old spinner, which will not equip you for a Test match."

England had a 10-day camp in Abu Dhabi before the five-match series. Their India tour is expected to settle the debate over whether England's approach to Test cricket is long-term or conditions-based.

However, till the conclusion of the first two Test matches, England showed a glimpse of Bazball, but Indian bowlers countered them with grit and determination. All in all it is a great for the Test match cricket.



What will England players do in Abu Dhabi during the break?



Former England batter Michael Atherton revealed that England players are going to have a some golf swings in Abu Dhabi other than some practice sessions.



How do things pan out before the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot?

England missed the services of their most experienced spinner, Jack Leach, due to a knee injury in Vizag. The left-arm spinner is expected to get fit by February 15.

Meanwhile, India will announce the squad for the remaining three matches of the series. It remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli will return to the India squad or not. KL Rahul is expected to get fit for the Rajkot Test while Ravindra Jadeja is all but ruled out of the remainder of series.