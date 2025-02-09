Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli flops again, dismissed for 5 runs in Cuttack

Adil Rashid again managed to send the Indian star batter back to the pavilion via LBW.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 8:47 PM IST
Virat Kohli fails to make a mark on his ODI return to the Indian team as he is dismissed for just 5 runs in the 2nd ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.  It was Adil Rashid again who managed to send the Indian star batter back to the pavilion via LBW. As the ball spun outwards and away from Kohli, it appeared to have taken a knick off Kohli's bat and was caught by the wicket keeper. The loud appeal by the English players forced the umpire to take a review which showed a spike when the ball travelled across the bat.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ends his dry run with fiery fifty in Cuttack  Virat himself was looking confident about not being out earlier, but seeing the review on the big screen shocked him too as he looked in disbelief and had to walk back to the dugout.  Fans upset over Kohli's dismissal 

Fans were disappointed with Virat Kohli's performance and took to social media to voice their frustration over his ongoing poor form.

"Could it be that this isn’t the real Kohli, but a body double? Maybe the actual Virat Kohli has been living it up in London with his family for the past few months," one fan jokingly suggested on X.

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamIndia vs England

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

