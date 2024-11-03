IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Spinners steal the show at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Team India's decision to ask for a rank turner in the 3rd Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium may not have worked in their favour, but it certainly benefited the spinners, with wickets aplenty on both sides over the course of 3 days.

This is the first time in a Test match that a left-arm spinner has taken five-wicket hauls in each of the four innings.

- 1st innings: Jadeja 5/65

- 2nd innings: Ajaz 5/103

- 3rd innings: Jadeja 5/55

- 4th innings: Ajaz 5/52

More From This Section

Check India vs Both Jadeja and Ajaz had commendable outings for their sides at Wankhede, with the duo picking up 10 wickets each on a pitch that ultimately left batters frustrated. Ravichandran Ashwin, who usually has a great game for India in Tests, had to be content with just 3 wickets in Mumbai as the likes of Washington Sundar and Jadeja got themselves the majority of the scalps in the 3rd Test.

Ajaz Khan conquers Wankhede

Ajaz Khan had an exceptional 3rd Test, adding to his previous 10-wicket haul at Wankhede in 2021. He became only the third New Zealand bowler with multiple ten-wicket match hauls, following Richard Hadlee (9) and Daniel Vettori (3).

The 31-year-old also became the second bowler to achieve multiple ten-fers in India, after Saqlain Mushtaq, who recorded two during Pakistan's 1999 tour.

NZ spinners with two five-fers in a Test:

- Daniel Vettori 5/62 & 7/87 vs Aus Auckland 2000

- Daniel Vettori 6/70 & 6/100 vs Ban Chattogram 2004

- Mitchell Santner 7/53 & 6/104 vs Ind Pune 2024

- Ajaz Patel 5/103 & 6/57 vs Ind Wankhede 2024 The heroics from Ajaz Khan and the New Zealand team saw them register a historic whitewash in the 3-match Test series as well. This is the first time a team has registered a 3-0 whitewash in Tests in India which is a remarkable feat to achieve.