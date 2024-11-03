Full list of highest successful run chase in Tests at Wankhede Stadium

CHeck India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE A staggering 29 wickets have fallen in the first two days of play, setting a new record for the highest wicket count at this venue in the opening two days of a Test match. This surpasses the previous record of 25 wickets, set during the 2000 Test between India and South Africa. The Proteas won that match by four wickets and the 164 runs chased down by them has been the highest successfull run-chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma and his men may have lost the battle against New Zealand by losing their first home Test series since 2012; however, they still have the chance to win the war in the end when they take the field on day 3 of the 3rd Test in Mumbai and chase down the target set by the Kiwis in what has been a fast-tracked match so far. India need to chase down 147 runs to avoid a clean sweep. If India manages to chase the target, it will be second highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium.A staggering 29 wickets have fallen in the first two days of play, setting a new record for the highest wicket count at this venue in the opening two days of a Test match. This surpasses the previous record of 25 wickets, set during the 2000 Test between India and South Africa. The Proteas won that match by four wickets and the 164 runs chased down by them has been the highest successfull run-chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The only time India has chased a total in Tests at Wankhede was in 1984 against England, when they chased down 51 runs.

Here are the highest successful run-chases in Tests at Wankhede Stadium: Highest successful run-chases in tests at Wankhede Stadium Team Total Opponent Year South Africa 164/6 India 2000 England 98/0 India 1980 England 58/0 India 2012 India 51/2 England 1984 Australia 47/0 India 2001

Highest successful Test run chases in India Team Target To Win Margin Of Victory Opposition Venue Year India 387 6 Wickets England Chennai 2008 West Indies 276 5 Wickets India Delhi 1987 India 276 5 Wickets West Indies Delhi 2011 India 261 5 Wickets New Zealand Bengaluru 2012 India 254 2 Wickets Australia Brabourne 1964 India 216 1 Wicket Australia Mohali 2010 England 207 6 Wickets India Delhi 1972 India 207 7 Wickets Australia Bengaluru 2010 India 203 6 Wickets Pakistan Delhi 2007 Australia 194 8 Wickets India Bengaluru 1998

Highest successful run chases in Tests by India Winner Target Opponent Year India 406 West Indies 1976 India 387 England 2008 India 329 Australia 2021 India 276 West Indies 2011 India 264 Sri Lanka 2001

Spinners were on focus throughout the 3rd Test as well which saw 24 wickets being taken by them throughout the course of the 3 innings so far. While the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja spun webs around the Kiwi batting line-up, it was Ajaz Patel who stepped up at one of his favourite grounds to take a fifer for the Black Caps as well.With one wicket left for New Zealand, it will be interesting to see whether or not India can restrict the visitors to a below 150-run total or not.