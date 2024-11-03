ENG vs WI: Captain Liam Livingstone helps Three Lions level ODI series

Captain Liam Livingstone's first ODI century in a 140-run partnership with Sam Curran inspired England to a five-wicket win over West Indies to level the three-match series.

England finished its successful run chase on 329-5 in the second one-day international with 15 balls remaining on Saturday.

The form hinted at when Livingstone top-scored with 48 in England's eight-wicket loss in the first match on Thursday emerged in full bloom as he reached his century from 77 balls and finished 124 not out from 85 deliveries.

Livingstone had a reputation of being one of England cricket's great untapped talents as he produced only four half centuries in 31 previous ODIs. But his accession to the ODI captaincy has been energizing and he showed the full range of his ability as he led England to the second-highest successful ODI chase in the West Indies.

England had been set a formidable target after Livingstone's counterpart, West Indies captain Shai Hope, made 117 to lead his team to 328-6.

Phil Salt's 59 and a maiden half century by Jacob Bethell gave England a solid beginning.

Livingstone began watchfully but steadily imparted momentum to the England innings as he eclipsed his previous ODI best of 95. He was in full flow when he took 26 runs from the 45th over, bowled by Jayden Seales, and 24 from Shamar Joseph in the 46th before finishing the chase with plenty to spare.

The match was still in the balance when England was 176-4 in the 30th over with the Livingstone-Curran partnership in its infancy and 7.5 runs per over needed to win.

But Livingstone expertly controlled his team's chase with the able assistance of Curran who was out for a run-a-ball 52 in the 46th over with the target in sight at 300-5.

"Certain things I've done in practice, the end I had to the summer in England ... I felt I was getting back to my best," Livingstone said.

"I'm just maturing a little bit, knowing my game pretty well and just enjoying cricket which I know is the main thing.

"A pretty proud day today." The third and deciding match of the series will be played at Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday.

Young fast bowler John Turner had West Indies in trouble at 12-2, dismissing Brandon King (7) and Evin Lewis (4), inside four overs after Livingstone won the toss. Dismissing Lewis was a welcome wicket for England as he made an unbeaten 94 on Thursday to lead the West Indies to victory in the series opener.

Hope came to the crease in the fourth over with the immediate job of rebuilding the West Indies innings in the company of Keacy Carty (71). He left in the 47th over when West Indies were 297-6 and in the middle of a late charge which brought 93 runs from the last 10 overs.

Hope and Keacy put on 143 for the third wicket, carefully at first but with increasing authority. Keacy gave a chance at eight to Bethell at backward point, struggled for boundaries early, then marched to his first half century in five ODI innings from 62 balls.

Hope raised his half century his 42nd in one-day internationals from 66 balls with a six off a short ball from Bethell.

Keacy was out in the 31st over when West Indies were 155-3. Hope was joined by Sherfane Rutherford (54) with whom he added 79 for the fourth wicket, carrying the West Indies to 234-4 just as the last 10 overs were about to begin.

Rutherford continued his superb form of West Indies' recent one-day series in Sri Lanka in which he scored three consecutive half centuries with a top-score of 80. He took his first four from the second ball he faced and added three more and three sixes in reaching 50 from 35 balls.

After Rutherford, Shimron Hetmeyer scored a sprightly 24 from 11 balls with three sixes as the West Indies rapidly closed on 300.

Hope, struggling with cramp in warm conditions, was out just before that milestone was achieved. But Roston Chase made 20 not out from 22 balls and Matthew Forde hit three consecutive sixes in his 11-ball 23 to keep up the momentum.

England used nine bowlers but was hampered by dropped catches. Jofra Archer's use of the short ball wasn't always effective but he was England's best with 1-40 from nine overs.