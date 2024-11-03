WTC points table: India ranking; scenarios before Australia tour begins

This not only hurt India's home record but also dented their hopes for third consecutive World Test Championship final in June 2025. For the first time in 2023-25, India slipped to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table after suffering 25-run defeat from New Zealand in Mumbai. Ahead of the India's tour to Australia, Pat Cummins' side has moved to the top spot on WTC 2023-25 team rankings and would start the five-match series, starting November 22, with physicological advantage. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are at the third spot followed by New Zealand at the fourth. WTC 2023-25 points table, team rankings and leaderboard World Test Championship (2023-2025) - Points Table Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 Australia 12 8 3 1 0 90 62.5 2 India 14 8 5 1 0 98 58.33 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 0 72 54.55 5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 0 52 54.17 6 England 19 9 9 1 0 93 40.79 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 40 33.33 8 Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 0 33 27.5 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52 Updated after India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match (Concluded on November 3, 2024) India lost the 3-match Test series against New Zealand but had a chance to win the final Test in Mumbai, which would boost their World Test Championship final (WTC final) credentials. However, they failed to do so and finally lost their first-ever three-match Test series at home This not only hurt India's home record but also dented their hopes for third consecutive World Test Championship final in June 2025.For the first time in 2023-25, India slipped to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table afterAhead of the India's tour to Australia, Pat Cummins' side has moved to the top spot on WTC 2023-25 team rankings and would start the five-match series, starting November 22, with physicological advantage.Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are at the third spot followed by New Zealand at the fourth.

However, it could well go down to the wire with the likes of Australia, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand closely trailing them in the standings. Here are the WTC scenarios for the top 5 teams in the standings:

India (58.33 percentage points)

To secure a top-two finish in this WTC cycle, India would need a 4-1 series victory over Australia. This would place India at 64.04 per cent points. India need to win four of their remaining five matches to qualify for the WTC final without depending on the results of other teams.

If Australia wins 2-0 in their Test series against Sri Lanka, they could reach only 60.53 per cent even with two victories over India. New Zealand’s chances would also be limited to 57.14 per cent if they lost in Mumbai, despite winning 3-0 against England in their final series of the ongoing WTC cycle. Only South Africa could then surpass India in such a scenario. Should the Australia series end in a 2-2 draw, India’s percentage would be 60.53 per cent compared to Australia’s 62.28 per cent, based on India’s win in Mumbai and Australia’s 2-0 result over Sri Lanka.

Remaining matches:

- 5 Tests vs Australia (Overseas)

Australia (62.50 percentage points)

If Australia clean sweeps Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, they could only reach a maximum of 60.53% even if they secure two wins over India. New Zealand would also be limited to 57.14% if they lose in Mumbai, despite achieving a 3-0 victory over England in their last series of this WTC cycle. In this scenario, only South Africa could potentially overtake India. If the Australia-India series ends in a 2-2 draw, India’s percentage would stand at 60.53%, while Australia’s would reach 62.28%, assuming India wins in Mumbai and Australia finishes with a 2-0 outcome over Sri Lanka.

Remaining matches:

- 5 Tests vs India (Home)

- 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Overseas)

Sri Lanka (55.56 percentage points)

Following a 2-0 series win over New Zealand at home, Sri Lanka has positioned itself as a contender for the WTC final at Lord's. Their remaining four matches are against South Africa and Australia, both still in the race as well. Winning all four would place Sri Lanka at 69.23%, guaranteeing qualification. Even with three wins and one loss, they would reach 61.54%, leaving them with a potential pathway to the final, depending on other teams' outcomes.

Remaining matches:

- 2 Tests vs South Africa (Overseas)

- 2 Tests vs Australia (Home)

South Africa (54.17 percentage points)

South Africa's 2-0 Test series win agianst Bangladesh have given them a certain boost in their pursuit of the top 2 spots. The Proteas need four straight wins in their remaining Tests to secure 69.44 per cent, which should guarantee qualification, as only one team between India and Australia could exceed that score. Three wins and one draw would place them at 63.89 per cent, while five wins with one defeat would leave them at 61.11 per cent, possibly allowing qualification if other results favour them. South Africa will now face Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home, which might tilt the conditions in their favour.

Remaining matches:

- 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Home)

- 2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home)

New Zealand (50.00 percentage points)

New Zealand’s chances looked pretty slim at the start of the India tour. However, their wins in three in as many Tests have reignited their hopes for a chance to make it to the top 2. If they win all three remaining Test matches, they will reach 64.29 per cent, giving them a strong chance of qualifying. However, a single loss would reduce their final percentage to 57.14 per cent, making qualification a challenging task.

Remaining matches:

- 3 Tests vs England (Home)

