IND vs NZ: I felt as long as I'm playing, we won't lose at home - Jadeja

After his 14th five-for in Tests, Jadeja admitted that his worst fear of losing a series at home has come true.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
The last time India lost a Test series at home dozen of years of back, Ravindra Jadeja had made his Test debut and perhaps in this journey of 77 long form games, he also felt a sense of invincibility whenever he donned the whites at home.

"Firstly, I had this fear personally I had thought that I won't lose a series in India as long as I am playing. But that too has happened," he said after opening day's play in the third Test.  Check India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here

Cricket is a great leveller and this humbling experience against the Black Caps and henceforth, he won't be "surprised" with anything.

We won 18 series (at home), I thought as long as I am playing Test cricket in India we won't lose a series but that has happened, so I am not surprised with anything (that is happening)," Jadeja said.

"We have set the expectations really high. Since last 12 years we did not lose a single series. I think we have lost a total of five Test matches in which I played.

"I think this is a good achievement but when you set such high expectations and lose a series, it stands out and that is what is happening."  The veteran all-rounder conceded that Indian players will have to collectively shoulder the responsibility of the series loss to New Zealand.

"When we win, we lift the trophy together. Now that we have lost the series, all 15 in the team will take the blame collectively," he said.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

