Sudharsan, Padikkal rebuild India A after Mukesh rattles Australia A

Rising youngsters Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal struck fighting fifties after Mukesh Kumar's searing six-wicket haul to put India A in command with a 120-run lead against Australia A on day two of their first 'Unofficial Test' here on Friday.

Mukesh stole the show, claiming 6/46 to help India A restrict Australia A to 195 in their first innings but despite the Bengal seamer's heroic efforts, the hosts secured a crucial 88-run lead. The visitors had scored 107 in their first essay.

India A once again suffered a jittery start in their second innings with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) and fellow opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (12) getting out cheaply to have India down to 30/2 in 8.5 overs.

Gaikwad, who fell for a golden duck in the first innings, this time nicked Fergus O'Neill to second slip where Cameron Bancroft took a low catch.

While Easwaran, who had notched up four consecutive first-class centuries to earn a spot in the senior team as cover for skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Test series against Australia, once again recorded a single-digit score, this time getting run out while backing up for Sai Sudharsan.

But thereafter Sudharsan and Padikkal showed fine temperament and soaked the pressure on the bouncy pitch to produce an unbroken 178-run stand for the third wicket to help India seize control.

Sudharsan hit nine boundaries in his 185-ball 96, while Padikkal was unbeaten on 80 from 167 balls, scoring five fours.

More From This Section

Padikkal played a patient yet composed knock, working the ball around for quick singles and capitalising on loose deliveries to reach his fifty.

At the other end, Sudharsan exhibited his range of shots, particularly adept at dispatching anything short, cutting and pulling with precision.

His well-timed boundaries, including a powerful pull past square leg and a fluent cover drive, allowed him to reach his own half-century as they took the team past 200.

India A now have an overall lead of 120 runs with two more days left in the four-day fixture.

The second and final unofficial Test is scheduled in Melbourne from November 7.

Earlier resuming at 99/4 on Day 2, overnight batters Nathan McSweeney (39) and Cooper Connolly (37) added 51 runs for the fifth wicket, the match's first fifty-run stand.

However, Mukesh who bagged two wickets on the opening day, once again broke the partnership by dismissing Connolly.

Josh Philippe became Mukesh's fourth victim, while Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed captain McSweeney, leaving Australia A reeling at 136/7 in 47.4 overs.

A frustrating 41-run stand for the eighth wicket between Todd Murphy (33) and O'Neill (13) was finally broken when Prasidh Krishna claimed the latter en route to his third scalp.

Mukesh rounded off his superb performance by completing his five-wicket haul with Brendan Doggett's wicket and then adding Todd Murphy as his sixth, wrapping up Australia A's innings.

Brief Scores India A 107 and 208/2; 64 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96 batting, Devdutt Padikkal 80 batting).

Australia A 195; 62.4 overs (Nathan McSweeney 39; Mukesh Kumar 6/46, Prasidh Krishna 3/59).