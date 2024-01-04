IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Here's how Jasprit Bumrah has performed in different nations
|Jasprit Bumrah performance over the years
|Mat
|Mdns
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|Year 2018
|9
|89
|48
|6/33
|9/86
|21.02
|2.65
|47.4
|3
|0
|Year 2019
|3
|21
|14
|6/27
|7/58
|13.14
|2.54
|30.9
|2
|0
|Year 2020
|4
|30
|14
|4/56
|6/110
|27.07
|2.85
|56.8
|0
|0
|Year 2021
|9
|78
|30
|5/64
|9/110
|26.53
|2.57
|61.7
|1
|0
|Year 2022
|5
|36
|22
|5/24
|8/47
|20.31
|2.95
|41.3
|2
|0
|Year 2023
|1
|5
|4
|4/69
|4/69
|17.25
|2.58
|40
|0
|0
|Year 2024
|1
|1
|7
|5/49
|7/74
|10.57
|3.89
|16.2
|1
|0