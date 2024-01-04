IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah started the morning of the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in an attacking manner, picking all the four Proteas wickets that fell in the first session on Thursday, January 04, 2024, at Newlands, Cape Town. Courtesy of those four -wickets, the 30-year-old Indian bowler completed his ninth five-wicket haul in his 32nd Test.

