IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah completed his ninth five-wicket haul with four wickets in the first session on Day 2 of India vs South Africa second Test.

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah started the morning of the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa in an attacking manner, picking all the four Proteas wickets that fell in the first session on Thursday, January 04, 2024, at Newlands, Cape Town. Courtesy of those four -wickets, the 30-year-old Indian bowler completed his ninth five-wicket haul in his 32nd Test. 

This has been Bumrah's third five-wicket haul in South Africa. Aiden Markram is the only recognised Proteas batter left at the crease after Bumrah removed David Bedingham, Kyle Verreyenne, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

Here's how Jasprit Bumrah has performed in different nations

Jasprit Bumrah performance over the years
  Mat Mdns Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
Year 2018 9 89 48 6/33 9/86 21.02 2.65 47.4 3 0
Year 2019 3 21 14 6/27 7/58 13.14 2.54 30.9 2 0
Year 2020 4 30 14 4/56 6/110 27.07 2.85 56.8 0 0
Year 2021 9 78 30 5/64 9/110 26.53 2.57 61.7 1 0
Year 2022 5 36 22 5/24 8/47 20.31 2.95 41.3 2 0
Year 2023 1 5 4 4/69 4/69 17.25 2.58 40 0 0
Year 2024 1 1 7 5/49 7/74 10.57 3.89 16.2 1 0

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

