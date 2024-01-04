Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gavaskar surprised over Proteas decision to bat first

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gavaskar surprised over Proteas decision to bat first

Gavaskar opined that having annihilated India within three days in the opening Test, South Africa had the perfect opportunity to take the upper hand by inserting them on a fresh pitch.

Sunil Gavaskar on India vs South Africa second Test.
Press Trust of India Cape Town

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday expressed surprise at South African skipper Dean Elgar's decision to bat first in the second Test against India.

Elgar's decision backfired as South Africa were bundled out for 55, their lowest total against India. India were on course for a big lead until losing their last six wickets for no run to be all out for 153, limiting their first innings advantage to 98 runs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Well, I tell you what, I was a bit surprised by what happened," Gavaskar said in his match analysis on Star Sports.

"Because a lot of times, captains and coaches make a big deal about what the pitch is gonna be..."

Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test full scorecard here

Having annihilated India inside three days in the opening Test, South Africa had the perfect opportunity to take the upper hand by inserting them in on a fresh pitch, Gavaskar opined.

"I think you've also got to look at the psychology of the Indian team, having been defeated in three days, having batted so poorly in the second innings and going to be batting first on a fresh pitch would have been just a little bit defensive, Gavaskar said.

"And I have thought that South Africans with the fast bowlers that they have in their lineup could look to take advantage of the fact that they have not played any cricket in between and therefore put them in, he added.

Gavaskar further recalled the Adelaide Test against Australia where India were bowled out for 36 only to make a comeback in the Melbourne Test en route to scripting a memorable 2-1 triumph in the four-match series in 2020-21.

"Something similar happened in Australia two years ago, Australia dismissed India for 36. The next Test played in Melbourne, where the grass on the pitch was three millimetres more than the one at Adelaide," he added.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Two changes in India's XI

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna makes debut in Centurion

IND vs SA 2nd Test: India join Pakistan, create unwanted record in Newlands

India vs South Africa: When 23 wickets fell in a single day of a Test match

IND vs SA: Kohli's bow-arrow gesture during 'Ram Siya Ram' song; watch here

ICC Awards 2023: Surya, Jaiswal nominated in T20I and emerging categories

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Cummins takes 5 wickets but Pakistan rallies on Day 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story